Arcadia Valley organic graziers' holistic approach to sustainable beef production

A holistic approach to sustainable farming is ensuring the continued success for central Queensland organic beef producers, the Benn family.
David and Chris Benn run an organic commercial beef breeding operation at their property Mt Kingsley in the Arcadia Valley, approximately 350 kilometres south west of Rockhampton.
Their daughter Claudia and her partner Miles also help manage the property.
The Benn family transitioned to organics 30 years ago, driving their operation away from HGP and antibiotics.
Mr Benn emphasised the need for sustainable and efficient farming practices that prioritise the health of their land and cattle.
"We're passionate about organics but we also have been blessed with a region where organics is relatively easy to do," he said.
"We like the fact that we can do organics relatively easily and by Queensland cattle country standards, we have reasonably reliable rainfall.
"We transitioned to organic farming 30 years ago, as we had an interest in doing organics and something that we felt we would be proud of doing."
The Benns originally had Brahmans, Charolais and Brangus as a cross breeding operation over an Angus, but they mostly run Angus and Ultrablack cattle.
Their organic beef herd consists of 430 Angus and Ultrablack breeders.
Mr Benn said they purchase most of their Angus bulls from Millah Murrah Angus near Bathurst, New South Wales.
"My dad was a bit unusual in that he had Angus in central Queensland when Angus weren't popular," Mr Benn said.
"Around 70 years ago, he was breeding Angus in central Queensland, so I guess we've always had a little bit of an interest in Angus but in recent times, I would say that Angus have probably been the most progressive of the breed societies.
"They breed society as done a lot of work with EBVs and there's now a lot of good Angus genetics available.
"We're possibly on the borderline as far as their environment."
The Benns supply their organic cattle to Arcadian Quality Meat Co in Brisbane, which is part of Hewitt Foods.
They aim to offload steers and cull heifers, around 29-months-old and around 280 to 350 kilograms dressed, with the heifers at the lighter end.
"Steers and heifers live together and go together," Mr Benn said.
Mr Benn said breeding Angus cattle also allowed them to fit into alternative markets if the season wasn't the best.
"In 2019, we had a pretty severe drought and we can't take them right through to fat organics and we're offloading cattle into feedlots, there's a premium for Angus," he said.
"When we need to do something other than organics, it's nice to have that premium available to us.
"We had always crossbred, so we've had Brahman and Charolais and Brangus as a cross breeding operation over an Angus.
"But typical of crossbreeding operations, we had a lot of trouble trying to stabilise them and they were very varied."
Six years ago, the Benns introduced Ultrablacks into their operation.
"We experimented with Ultrablacks because they're still very closely aligned with the Angus base, and I think it gives them a little more stability," Mr Benns said.
"The trace of Brahman gives them more environmental adaptability, but it's not enough to destabilise them."
Like most properties across central Queensland, the Benns are currently experiencing a favourable season, with plenty of feed for their cattle.
"This is as good as we get and certainly this year is looking very promising for us," Mr Benn said.
Mr Benn highlighted the importance of managing cattle operations in a changing environment.
"Up to now, the focus of our organic cattle operation has been very much on infrastructure and developing infrastructure," he said.
"It's very timely that Claudia and Miles have joined the business because the focus from here on is going to be more on biodiversity and ensuring sustainability. So that will be the focus from here on."
Their daughter Claudia is a 2024 Nuffield Scholar, after working as an agronomist for several years at South Brook.
Ms Benn will extend on the work of previous scholars to help Australian farmers farm more profitably in alignment with natural systems.
Currently, on her family's cattle property at Mt Kingsley, Ms Benn is trailing a multi species pastures.
The Benns put together a tailored seed mix from FARM Agronomy at Southbrook, and planted a mix of both perennials and annuals on roughly 10 hectares.
Ms Benn said the idea was to include different plant families and different varieties within the families.
"The species we included were grasses and cereals, legumes, brassicas, chenopods and a few extras like sunflowers for example," she said.
"The aim was to provide diversity of plants with different roots structures, growth habits and that do different jobs in the soil environment to stimulate and build a diversity of microbial populations/activity which then helps to support soil and plant health, which of course then goes on to provide quality feed for livestock.
"Providing livestock with a diverse diet allows them to select what they need based on their nutritional requirements and health status.
Ms Benn said the seeds were spread after ploughing in the spring.
"The seeds had a fairly rough start and a rough seed bed, however it germinated amazingly well considering the conditions and of course we got lucky with the season after that so it has thrived," she said.
"We are letting this trial go to seed just to see if some of the annuals can seed and be self-replacing and to let it all do it's thing in the soil.
"It has attracted an amazing array of soil life, insects and birds and certainly feels full of life and noisy - which to me is a great indicator of a healthy ecosystem.
"I hope to see how that diversity impacts soil structure, nutrient cycling, biological activity and of course grazing behaviours and production if we do it on a larger area."
