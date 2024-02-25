See who celebrated the "Legends of Beef" in the Brisbane Valley | pictures

It certainly was a night to remember as 250 guests gathered at the Toogoolawah show pavilion in the blistering summer humidity to celebrate the beef producers of the region under the banner of "Legends of Beef".
Guests enjoyed a five course meal, including four beef courses, representing some of the best beef produced and processed locally presented by acclaimed chefs Matthew Wallace Derby's Restaurant, Story Bridge Hotel, and Jason Peppler of Brisbane Valley Farm Direct.
The night had much to celebrate recognising the founding pioneers of 150 years ago, the resumption of Brisbane river country for the Wivenhoe Dam, to how beef producers manage their businesses today. Story and pictures: Helen Walker.
