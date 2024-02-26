Who will buy this year's sorghum crop? Grain trader weighs in

Horizon Commodities CEO and director Aaron Jones was very calm when Queensland Country Life visited him last week but he anticipates it will soon change when the remaining summer crop harvest hits full speed.
With the capacity to hold 21,000 tonnes of grain at the Dalby storage facility, Mr Jones was ready for the upcoming arrival of dryland crops, which growers were describing as one of their best.
Mr Jones noted that three and a half months ago prices were around $430 on farm and $450 delivered to the Downs but they had come back to around $350.
"We were buying grain in November from the irrigated crop, before we got good rain and it was looking dry, and paying $430 on-farm so $450 delivered to the Downs, so it's come off in three and a half months," he said.
Mr Jones said the irrigated crop was of good quality and despite discoloration due to rain, it had been graded sorghum one.
Horizon Commodities was established by Mr Jones, who previously worked for another trading company, and former Dalby grower Ray Pengelly.
The two men had been friends for 15 years prior to joining forces to establish their grain trading business, initially working from a farm office, before acquiring larger space in the township of Dalby.
Purchased five years ago, their current site is two acres with an additional 20 acres of surrounding land available for further expansion needs.
Sorghum makes up at least half of what the company processes in an average year with wheat and barley contributing to around 45 per cent and mungbeans, chickpeas and bird seeds making up the remainder.
While dryland growers are around three to four weeks off harvesting sorghum, Mr Jones said a lot of farmers he had spoken to had commented that "it's the best crop they have grown".
The dry start to the planting window last year meant many growers had held off forward selling their crop.
Mr Jones said there would be a large amount of grain available but finding buyers could prove challenging.
"Normally by this time in the season the growers would have sold a reasonable amount, on average about 30pc of their crop by now," he said.
"There is a lot about to hit the market, we really need China to come in and soak up a big heap of it...pigs and chooks are using a fair bit at these prices...without China it's going to be a hard slog."
While 70pc of their business comes from the inner and western downs, Mr Jones said 20pc was sourced from northern New South Wales and a smaller portion of their business came from central Queensland and central News South Wales.
"We have about 21,000 tonnes of storage but only a small percentage of what we do comes through here. A lot goes ex-farm, either direct to the end-user or exporter or port or whenever it has to go," he said.
Mr Jones said this season they would utilise a new storage pad, as a cheaper alternative to silos.
The addition of a fleet of Mack trucks had also increased their reliability.
"We've really tried to differentiate ourselves with service, that includes making sure we pick up on time," Mr Jones said.
"On the feedlot side, we can tell them when they are going to get it and make sure they get it because we are not relying on a third party."
Despite their expansion into transport Mr Jones said they hadn't had many staffing issues and was confident that "they do more grain with less people".
"I have three sons that work in the business and we have had some good people. We've only been going for 11 years and one of our workers...has been with us for around nine years," he said.
"It hasn't been a big problem with guys on the site; drivers have been difficult over the last 12 months, probably because we are new at that as well. We have a couple of really good reliable drivers, it just takes time to get those guys and keep them."
Horizon Commodities also offers drying facilities and given harvest may drag later this year due to consistent rain, it might be a service that growers opt into.
"Sometimes the farmers will make the decision to harvest that grain wet and spend the money to get it dried, which saves it from being downgraded. Our driver will do between 10 and 40 tonnes an hour," he said.
"We have had a big expansion over the last five years. We've finished building silos so we'll replace some bucket elevators and belts and just really bed down what we are doing and do it well over the next couple of years."
