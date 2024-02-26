Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Who will buy this year's sorghum crop? Grain trader weighs in

KM
By Kelly Mason
Updated February 26 2024 - 1:46pm, first published 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horizon Commodities CEO Aaron Jones at their Dalby site. Picture: Kelly Mason
Horizon Commodities CEO Aaron Jones at their Dalby site. Picture: Kelly Mason

Horizon Commodities CEO and director Aaron Jones was very calm when Queensland Country Life visited him last week but he anticipates it will soon change when the remaining summer crop harvest hits full speed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.