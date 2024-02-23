Top honours at Eidsvold Santa show for Chinchilla's Hatton Cattle Company

Chinchilla producers Hatton Cattle Company, Diamond H Santa Gertrudis, took out both the Santa steer and heifer classes at the annual Eidsvold Santa and Santa Infused Show and Special Store Sale on Thursday.
Judge Peter Daniels from GDL couldn't fault the Hatton family's winning cattle in the Santa classes for their uniformity, conformation and exceptional temperament.
The pen of 17 winning Santa steers was purchased by Hutchinson Grazing, Mundubbera, for 386c/kg and weighed an average of 354kg/hd, returning an average of $1367/hd.
The pen of 15 winning Santa heifers was purchased by Fryish Farming Company for 308c/kg and weighed an average of 316kg, returning an average of $974/hd.
The Santa infused steer class went to Cameron and Prue Bygrave from CPB Santa Gertrudis, Stock dogs and Horses, Mungungo, with steers sired by Santa bulls and out of red Brahman cows.
The pen of 14 steers was purchased by Hatcham Downs Cattle Co., Taroom, for 434c/kg and weighed an average of 236kg/hd, returning an average of $1023/hd.
The Santa infused heifer class was won by Nevel and Wendy Oppermann, Eidsvold, with heifers sired by a a Santa bull and out of Droughtmaster Santa cross cows.
The pen of 12 heifers was purchased by Green Mountain 3, Coominya, for 244c/kg and weighed an average of 276kg/hd, returning an average of $674/hd.
Approximately 1600 liveweight cattle and 66 cows and calves were sold at the sale with a good panel of buyers present mainly consisting of local re-stockers and feedlot buyers.
The Greenup family of Eidsvold Station sold a line of 192 steers to Bill Speed, Brigodoon Cattle Company, Taroom and Wandoan for 398c/kg.
The steers weighed an average of 285kg, returning an average of $1139/hd.
Rob Bygrave of Eidsvold Livestock & Property said Mr Speed swooped in with the first bid for the entire line of cattle with the intention to grow them out to feedlot weight.
"Where the market was we didn't think we were going to get these heavier type steers up to 400c/kg," he said.
"Mr Speed came out and put in an offer on the whole run and it was a pretty good offer so they went with it."
Mr Bygrave said overall it was mostly a light feeder market, with quality cattle presented due to the nature it being a feature sale. He was surprised by just how well the market held up.
"Everyone is just wondering which way the market is going to go at the moment, but they still sold well.
"The market was probably firm to stronger than our last sale, especially on the Santa side.
"We've had three consecutive fortnightly sales that have all jumped probably 25 to 40 cents every sale but the market seems to be plateauing at the moment.
"If it had been a normal sale, some of them wouldn't have reached what they did. We had good steers in our last sale that didn't make 400c/kg, but the same cattle yesterday made maybe 460c/kg.
"Overall I just think it was a better line up of cattle, a lot more numbers and probably a bigger buyer panel."
