Top honours at Eidsvold Santa show for Chinchilla's Hatton Cattle Company

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
February 23 2024 - 7:00pm
The winning pens of Santa steers and heifers both went to Hatton Cattle Company, Diamond H Santa Gertrudis. Picture supplied by Eidsvold Livestock & Property
Chinchilla producers Hatton Cattle Company, Diamond H Santa Gertrudis, took out both the Santa steer and heifer classes at the annual Eidsvold Santa and Santa Infused Show and Special Store Sale on Thursday.

