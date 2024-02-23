Live-ex buyer lifts bullock market at Emerald

A large yarding of 3713 head were penned at Thursday's Emerald cattle sale.
Large quality lines of local feeder steers and prime cattle dominated the yarding, which was mostly sourced from the local region.
All the usual meatworks buyers were in attendance with the addition of a live export buyer creating extra competition for bullocks, agents reported.
All prime cow descriptions realised a cheaper trend with large volumes yarded across the state.
A good panel of feedlot buyers showed solid strength in competing for quality flatback steers with rates improving on average compared to recent sales.
A limited supply of light weaner weight cattle this week met with a cheaper market as the buying panel didn't seem to be as full as recent sales.
George, Maree and Steve Saunders, Medway Park, Bogantungan, sold a large draft of Droughtmaster and Charolais cross feeder steers and heifers. Their feeder steers reached a top of 373.2c/kg with the lead pen of the draft weighing 501 kgs which made 351.2c/kg to return $1761/head.
Bayles Park Pty Ltd, Cudgee Park, Clermont, sold a large draft of Droughtmaster feeder steers topping at 359.2c/kg weighing 450 kgs to return $1619/head. They also sold a line of bullocks weighing 720 kgs which made 311.2c/kg to return $2240/head.
Alan and Julie Hay, Blairgowrie, Jericho, sold Braford cows to top the prime cow market at 255.2c/kg weighing 582 kgs and return $1486/head.
John and Jan Smith, Birraban, Springsure, sold Santa cross bullocks weighing 648 kgs which made 311.2c/kg to return $2017/head.
Doug and Kim Muirhead, Rainwell, Springsure, sold Brangus cows weighing 526 kgs which made 247.2c/kg to return $1,300/head. Their prime heifers topped at 284.2c/kg weighing 421 kgs to return $1198/head.
Iain and Tanya Robertson, Dunloe, Emerald, sold Brahman feeder steers weighing 427 kgs which made 334.2c/kg to return $1427/head.
