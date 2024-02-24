Queensland Country Life
Brahmans record highest nominations at Beef 2024

Judith Maizey
Judith Maizey
February 24 2024 - 11:00am
Brahmans were behind Droughtmasters in nominations at Beef 2021, but those placings are reversed for Beef 2024. Picture: Lucy Kinbacher
Brahmans were behind Droughtmasters in nominations at Beef 2021, but those placings are reversed for Beef 2024. Picture: Lucy Kinbacher

Brahmans have outpaced Droughtmasters at Beef 2024 with 266 nominations compared to their rival's 217 in the Nutrien Ag Solutions Stud Cattle Championship.

