Brahmans record highest nominations at Beef 2024

Brahmans have outpaced Droughtmasters at Beef 2024 with 266 nominations compared to their rival's 217 in the Nutrien Ag Solutions Stud Cattle Championship.
In 2021, the roles were reversed with Droughtmaster nominations numbering 271 compared to Brahman nominations at 228.
Droughtmaster Australia CEO Simon Gleeson does not believe the drop off in nominations for Droughtmasters this year is disappointing as he expects the numbers that turn up on the day in the ring will not be too far different from numbers in previous years.
"I think we're going to have a very good quality of Droughtmaster coming to Beef Australia - all our members who have nominated are very good breeders and I'd expect that will be reflected in the judging," he said.
"I'd expect a very good showing from all our members."
Mr Gleeson said it would be interesting to see how the Brahman nominations levelled out on the day compared to what's been nominated.
"There's always a bit of a discrepancy, but I think this year because the cost of it (to nominate) has gone up, I think if you're nominating you're pretty much committed to going so we'll see how that all pans out for both breeds," he said.
Mr Gleeson said there was always friendly rivalry between the Brahman and Droughtmaster breeds at events like Beef.
"We're both prominent breeds in that part of the world, it's good healthy rivalry and... we do have a lot of respect for them," he said.
For other main breeds, nominations are as follows: Brangus 135 (126 in 2021); Charolais 111 (91 in 2021); Braford 103 (86 in 2021); Santa Gertrudis 99 (134 in 2021); Angus 86 (94 in 2021); Limousin 53 (73 in 2021) Simmental 71 (92 in 2021), Shorthorns 54 (20 in 2021); Speckled Park 54 (67 in 2021); Herefords 35 (33 in 2021); Ultrablacks and Ultrareds 26 (new breed category for 2024); Senepol 23 (17 in 2021); Murray Greys 18 (10 in 2021); Fleckvieh 32 (61 in 2021); Gelvbieh 22 (23 in 2021); and Wagyu 5.
Total nominations do not equal the number of cattle that will compete on the day in each breed as some animals are entered in a number of classes.
Beef Australia CEO Simon Irwin said the increase in Shorthorn nominations this year of 54 compared to 20 in 2021 could be because the Interbreed Grand Champion last time was a Shorthorn.
"It's interesting when you look across the entire history of Beef and breeds like Chianina, for instance, which were really big 30 years ago, we just don't see them come through at all so there are changes over time," he said.
"Obviously, your Brahmans and Droughties (are constants), but some of the breeds come in and go well for a while and then you don't see them again so it's interesting looking at it."
Mr Irwin said some of the falls in nominations for some breeds could be explained by the patchy season.
"Some people have had really good starts to the season and some people haven't so I don't know if that impacts it, but that would be a question for the breeds."
All up, Beef Australia received 2024 nominations this year which is 11.6 per cent increase on nominations in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.