Grain growers make small changes for big gains

Like their surname implies, the Wise family are working 'smarter not harder' on their 1650 hectare property east of Dalby.
Bowenville dryland grain growers Murray, Janette and their son, Lance, have gradually updated their machinery and methods over time to increase their productivity.
The family has rich volcanic red and black soil on their property, Avalon, and focus on sorghum in summer and wheat and barley in winter.
They are about to harvest their 420 hectare sorghum crop in the next two to three weeks and anticipate their harvest time will be similar to their previous summer season.
"It will probably take about five to six days to harvest the crops at around 100 tonnes an hour," Lance said.
Along with their own harvesting over three seasons, they conduct contract harvesting for neighbouring properties.
"The right bits are crucial. You have to sit down and see what's on offer from everyone and rule out ones that won't work for you," Lance said.
"It's important to choose what is going to be the most beneficial cost wise and also improve efficiency."
The pair said an invaluable addition to their operation was camera sprayers, primarily used to monitor spray dispersal.
"I prefer the infrared ones over the ones that use the algorithm, but they all work and save money at the end of the day."
Lance said they were using a chisel plough as a way to promote deeper root growth and increase soil moisture capture.
"It was off one of our old machines and we have added the points on, it goes in about 15 to 20 centimetres deep," he said.
Lance said they had acquired one of the first icon tractors in the Darling Downs from UK based manufacturer JCB.
"It's a fully decked out machine other than moving your own tram track and you can meet your own configuration of what you want to do in the paddock," Lance said.
"Some people will be on two and four metre duals or singles, it just depends on what suits how you want to farm.
"Definitely the biggest change and most challenging to do without breaking the bank.
"We basically changed from having no tram tracks to 3m centres and 40 feet (12m). You have to slowly progress into it because you are basically changing all your machinery to suit.
"It's been a gradual process, but worthwhile changing over. It's better do upgrades to the system that you think will work for you the best."
Lance has a TikTok account,@wisey86, which he said he initially started to show people what they were doing on their farm which progressed into him explaining what they do and why they do it.
"It sparks interest, farmers are kind of doing the same thing differently to suit their own area," he said.
"Looking at what other people do can spark ideas of how things can be changed to make things work better.
"It might save a farmer money here and there or increase their efficiency.
"I think it's better If we an help each other out and talk about it and figure things out together."
Murray said they choose to plant barley after sorghum as they head into their winter crop due to profitability and reliability.
"If we can put down a full profile of moisture we won't need any rain, we plant as deep as we need to go," he said.
