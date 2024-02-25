Mental Health advocates are Roma bound for 'night of nights'

Advancing Beef Leaders will host a 'night off the farm' for members of the Maranoa region titled where mental health advocates Sam Fryer and Warren Davies will be guest speakers.
The evening is an opportunity everyone in the rural sector to have an night out with friends, enjoy a great dinner, and live music.
It will be held at the Roma Saleyards on March 8 from 5:30 to 11:30pm.
As well, there will be and opportunity to network and listen to a couple of interesting speakers and to finish the night off their will be a live auction with proceeds being donated to TIACS.
Sam Fryer whose renowned podcast A Place to Call Home, tells his compelling story on land ownership and his personal journey with mental health.
The podcast shares the stories of passionate everyday legends who are just starting, well on their way or have achieved their dream, of finding a place to call home.
"The podcast also aims to share insights and ideas from industry leaders that could help the next generation on their journey." Sam said.
No stranger to property life himself, Sam experienced what many rural youngsters will inevitably face - succession planning within his own family unit.
"Succession is a constant transition," Sam said.
"We went through that process formally and are still working through it."
Next will be Warren Davies, who is an incredibly influential industry leader speaks under the banner 'the unbreakable farmer'.
Warren will illustrate the importance of mental health issues by telling his own compelling story of a failed suicide attempt.
Warren said the harsh reality of being a farmer soon became evident: high interest rates, low commodity prices, flood and drought; all having an impact. Most significantly it took its toll on his mental health.
And this built up over time with Warren one night making a snap decision to commit suicide in the dairy after finishing milking.
In Warren's instance, the rope snapped and the bucket he was standing on slipped, and his life flashed before his eyes as he lay winded on the floor and unharmed.
He gained his composure and walked home determined to seek help.
Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite
