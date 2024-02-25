Beachfront Molongle Station with farming, subdivision opportunities

Burdekin district property Molongle Station offers the flexibility to target a range of livestock markets as well as having both farming and subdivision opportunities.
Offered by Pallamana Holdings, the 3362 hectare (8308 acre) property has 3342ha comprising of 28 individual freehold titles and a 20ha term lease.
Molongle is located on Molongle Beach Road at Gumlu: 40km south of Home Hill, 135km south of Townsville and 65km north of Bowen.
The property is also situated on both sides by the Bruce Highway.
The country is a mix of black soil flats running onto marine plains, with areas of useful black soils and gray loams to the western and northern boundaries.
There are nine main grazing paddocks plus horse, holding and smaller weaner paddocks supported by two sets of equipped steel cattle yards.
The coast-side yards are connected to a laneway system.
The boundary is well maintained with the internal fencing comprising of mainly three and four barbed wires on steel posts.
There is about 13km of new fencing.
Pastures include Indian couch, salt couch, Flinders grass, urochloa, Guinea grass, para grass and a prolific seca and verano stylos.
Molongle has been conservatively stocked and is presented with an excellent body of fresh feed.
The arable black soil country is situated adjacent to existing horticultural operations.
Timbers include beefwood, white gum, silver leaf ironbark, bloodwood, and scattered areas of ti-tree in the watercourses.
There are large areas of open flat country.
Some 1557ha is shown as category X on the Queensland Government vegetation mapping.
Water is supplied from dams and bores as well as several semi-permanent waterholes and creeks.
The bores are predominately set up with solar pumps and supply tanks and troughs.
A recent water development plan included the installation of about 9km of 63mm poly pipe.
Infrastructure includes a large six bay steel shed with a lockup workshop area, a four bay shed, and a car shed.
There are also horse day yards and stables located close to the homestead complex.
The well maintained three bedroom homestead has a covered outdoor area and is set in established gardens.
Plant and equipment includes a 2009 Nissan Patrol utility, Nissan PK220 truck, Yamaha Grizzly 350 4x4, 4000 litre Hardi sprayer, fuel tanks, 2000 New Holland TS100 tractor with various attachments, molasses tanks, and a seed spreader.
Contact Andrew Meehan, 0448 375 381, Queensland Rural, or David Buckley, 0448 010 162, Buckley's Rural Property.
