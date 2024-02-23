Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Bullocks to $1955 at Blackall

February 23 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bullocks to $1955 at Blackall
Bullocks to $1955 at Blackall

Blackall agents yarded 1951 head of cattle at the second sale for 2024 on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.