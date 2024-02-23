Bullocks to $1955 at Blackall

Blackall agents yarded 1951 head of cattle at the second sale for 2024 on Thursday.
Cattle sourced from Blackall, Barcaldine, Longreach and Tambo made up most of the yarding, which included a good quality heavy yarding of bullocks and cows, according to agents.
RS and AM Windsor, Innerdale, Blackall sold Angus cross steers for 254.2c at 660kg to return $1678/hd.
Hamish Lamond, Greenlaw, Isisford sold Brahman cows for 232.2c at 452kg to return $1050/hd.
Braemar Investments, Northampton Downs, Blackall sold Droughtmaster cross heifers for 240.2c at 433kg to return $1039/hd.
Paraway Pastoral, Malvern Hills, Blackall sold PTIC Angus cross heifers at 408kg to return $980/hd.
GC and JA Peck, Purtora, Blackall sold Euro cross cows for 238.2c at 701kg to return $1670/hd.
DG and DL Carter, Elsinore, Blackall sold Charolais cross heifers for 265c at 645kg to return $1709/hd.
Clarenden Cattle Co, Clarenden, Blackall sold Droughtmaster cross heifers for 264.2c at 534kg to return $1411/hd.
Adams and Son, Darracourt, Blackall sold Simmental cross steers for 358.2c at 514kg to return $1843/hd. They also selling Simmental cross steers for 390.2c at 371kg to return $1448/hd.
La Plata Grazing, La Plata, Blackall sold Droughtmaster steers for 356.2c at 433kg to return $1543/hd.
Camelock Rural, Carella, Augathella sold a draft of Black Simmental/ Shorthorn cross steers to 360.2c at 437kg to return $1573/hd.
Maranda Pastoral Co, Maranda, Barcaldine sold a run of Charolais cross steers topping at 390.2c/kg weighing 282kg returning $1103/hd.
CW Prow, Glenora, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis Steer for 252.2c/kg weighing 775kgs for a return of $1954/hd. They had also sold Brahman cross cows for 235.0c/kg weighing 506kgs for a return of $1189/hd.
February Agriculture, ex agistment Barcaldine, sold Angus cross steers for 335.0c/kg weighing 417kgs for a return of $1397/hd.
BC and JC Williams, Furbers, Jericho, sold Brahman cross heifers for 255.0c/kg weighing 456kgs for a return of $1163/hd.
Isabella Williams, Furbers, Jericho, sold Brahman cross heifers for 255.0c/kg weighing 452kgs for a return of $1153/hd.
RS and JE Keogh, Belle, Blackall, sold Charolais cross heifers for 230.0c/kg weighing 450kgs for a return of $1035/hd.
R and F Moyse, Dunraven, Barcaldine, sold Brahman cross cows for 235.0c/kg weighing 575kgs for a return of $1351/hd.
Heslin Contracting, Hilton Park, Julia Creek, sold Angus cross mickeys for 320.2c/kg weighing 310kgs for a return of $992/hd.
