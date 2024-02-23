Queensland Country Life
Summer Land Camels triumph at Sydney Cheese and Dairy Show

February 23 2024
Paul Land of Summer Land Camels who took out gold, silver and bronze awards at the 2024 Sydney Royal Cheese and Dairy Show. Picture supplied.
Queensland's Summer Land Camels have come away champions of the 2024 Sydney Royal Cheese and Dairy Show taking home gold for the camel milk, silver for the camel milk persian feta, and bronze for camel milk powder.

