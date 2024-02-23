Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Angel Flight helps medics reach Cunnamulla quicker

February 24 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shanley Diamond of BUSHkids with Angel Flight pilot Damon Pagani and Rebecca Scanlon of BUSHKids . Picture: Angel Flight
Shanley Diamond of BUSHkids with Angel Flight pilot Damon Pagani and Rebecca Scanlon of BUSHKids . Picture: Angel Flight

Angel Flight Australia has launched Rural Medi-Flights to transport flying medics in and out of the bush.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.