Angel Flight helps medics reach Cunnamulla quicker

Angel Flight Australia has launched Rural Medi-Flights to transport flying medics in and out of the bush.
The inaugural flight returned BUSHkids health professionals from Cunnamulla to Brisbane turning several days of travel into a 2.5 hour direct flight.
"Last Friday we were lucky enough to be the first passengers on Angel Flights' new plane Kayla," BUSH kids speech pathologist Rebecca Scanlan said.
"It was a great flight and a really successful visit to Cunnamulla.
"Being partnered with Angel Flight means that as clinicians our travel time is reduced, and it allows us to spend more time in the community supporting more children.
"It is exciting to work with another organisation that shares the goal of ensuring that rural communities have the same access to support that families living in cities have."
From 2021-2022 Angel Flight saw a 30 per cent increase in demand for its core service of free patient flights, however the demand for health professional flights increased by 80 per cent with numbers continuing to climb.
The organisation has acquired an eight to 10-seater cabin class twin-engine aircraft, which will be based in Archerfield Brisbane and service rural and remote Queensland.
The first of the proposed convoy of aircraft has been dubbed Kayla in honour of an Angel Flight passenger who flew almost 400 times to access vital medical care but sadly lost her health battle, at the young age of 23.
Due to the size of the aircraft, it will operate at a fraction of the cost of the larger air ambulance aircraft and have very little limitations on airfields/ports in which it can land.
CEO Marjorie Pagani said it was widely recognised that the arduous nature of the travel required to get out to the bush was one of the main reasons our doctors and nurses were reluctant to leave the city.
"As the needs of those living in the bush become more pressing, with research suggesting a widening gulf in the life expectancy of those who live in the city with access to the best medical care and those who live in the bush with limited or no access to health care, Angel Flight recognises the need to upscale its services to meet demand," she said.
