Gardening guru: How to overcome finicky Tibouchina

The Tibouchina, a synonymously captivating flowering shrub, might not enjoy the same widespread recognition as some other exotic plants, yet its magnificence is unmatched in its common use throughout the Sunshine State.
Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the glorious purple blooms of the Tibouchina serve as signals for the approaching seasonal shift.
The most notable Tibouchina at this time of year is the original Tibouchina cultivar 'Alstonville.'
Despite being born and bred in Alstonville NSW, as the name implies, it is right at home in Queensland.
Alstonville is a beacon of purple reminding gardeners that milder autumn weather is just around the corner - a welcomed relief for many gardeners, I'm sure.
The thriving adaptation of Tibouchina in Queensland owes much to its South American origins.
Indigenous to regions spanning from Mexico to Argentina, with a concentration in the central areas of South America, this botanical marvel finds a home away from home in Queensland.
Characterised by hot, humid summers and mild, dry winters, the climatic similarities create an ideal environment for cultivating the more extraordinary Tibouchina varieties.
In the modern age of horticulture, Tibouchina, regrettably, has fallen out of fashion, despite its versatility in the garden.
From petite potted varieties to majestic trees, Tibouchina exhibits an impressive range of sizes. Furthermore, its adaptability extends to diverse gardening styles, growing effortlessly with the tropical conditions of Queensland while also infusing vibrant floral colours indicative of a cottage garden.
While some gardeners may find Tibouchina to be finicky and occasionally prone to woody, straggly growth some careful gardening actions can alleviate these temperamental tendencies.
As a good rule of thumb, pruning directly after flowering is a must to ensure your Tibouchina retains its compact shape.
If you live in a frost prone area, prune once the last frost has prevailed. As another tip, to ensure health and vigour, fertilise your Tibouchina with a feed specific for flowering shrubs.
Any fertiliser that is suitable for hibiscus, bougainvillea, or roses should be suitable.
If a tall or medium shrub is not to your liking or you just don't have any more space for another plant, many dwarf Tibouchina varieties are available for use as potted culture.
Some cultivars include Groovy Baby, Peace Baby, and Cool Baby. Even though these varieties are smaller in growth habit, there flowering is still equally impressive.
With proper care, Tibouchina can undoubtedly find a place in your patch, offering a diverse array of options to suit your garden.
