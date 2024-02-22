Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Nutrien celebrates Terry Ryan's 50 years of service

By Robyn Paine
February 23 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures: Robyn Paine

Nutrien Ag Solutions held a special celebration dinner on Thursday at The Palms, Chinchilla to celebrate Terry Ryan's golden anniversary of employment with the company.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.