Nutrien celebrates Terry Ryan's 50 years of service

Nutrien Ag Solutions held a special celebration dinner on Thursday at The Palms, Chinchilla to celebrate Terry Ryan's golden anniversary of employment with the company.
Livestock and station agents, clients, family and friends were on hand to pay tribute to Mr Ryan and reflect on his journey in the rural industry.
Many stories and yarns were shared, some repeatable and some best kept under rap, as a reflection of Mr Ryan's service with Nutrien Ag Solutions was enjoyed, having started with the company under the Dalgety's banner in 1973.
My Ryan is a well-respected senior team member with Nutrien Ag Solutions, based at Chinchilla and has no immediate plans of slowing down in the near future.
