Daughters of Ekka interbreed champion win big at Clifton

Calf champion male: Everest Unrivalled, exhibited by Colin and Linds Shields. Res: Ivery Downs Unfinished Business U22, exhibited by Ivery Downs. Junior ch male: Aleon Trade Secret, exhibited by Noela Augustine. Res: Threeway To Good To Be True, exhibited by Jamie Medhurst. Senior and grand ch male: Wattle Grove Hall Of Fame, exhibited by Wattle Grove Speckle Park. Res: Sweetacres Tommy, exhibited by Darryn and Cassandra Jones. Calf ch female: Ivery Downs Fine & Dandy, exhibited by Ivery Downs. Res: Novae Urban Strut, exhibited by Novae Speckle Park. Jnr and gr ch female: Specks On The Hill Tianna Heartbreaker, exhibited by Specks On The Hill. Res: Supberb Tim Tan, exhibited by Ali and Suzie Lockwood. Snr ch female: Wattle Grove 11F Zag, exhibited by KA and Tl Falkenhagen. Res: Sno Signature Vickie P36, exhibited by Specks On The Hill. Supreme Speckle Park: Wattle Grove Hall Of Fame.