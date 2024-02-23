Daughters of Ekka interbreed champion win big at Clifton

Two daughters of the 2022 Ekka interbreed male champion shared the top honours between them at the Clifton Show last weekend.
There were 167 head exhibited in the beef cattle rings, including 45 in a Speckle Park feature show.
It was a highly successful day for the Skillington family of Cassaglen Charolais at Dalveen.
On Friday night their two females, Cassaglen Red Diamond and Cassaglen Lady in Red, went head-to-head for the overall champion title of the hotly contested heifer show.
The younger of the two division champions, Red Diamond, was named overall winner but the following day it was Lady in Red who not only stood tall in the Charolais ring, but went on to win the supreme exhibit of the show.
Both females were daughters of the 2022 Ekka interbreed male champion, Cassaglen Raptor, and will form part of a team heading to Beef in Rockhampton in May.
They also combined to win the pair of heifers and sire's progeny at Clifton.
Meanwhile, Fletcher Skillington won the Adam Prendergast Memorial Encouragement Award for the heifer show.
Speckle Park feature
Calf champion male: Everest Unrivalled, exhibited by Colin and Linds Shields. Res: Ivery Downs Unfinished Business U22, exhibited by Ivery Downs. Junior ch male: Aleon Trade Secret, exhibited by Noela Augustine. Res: Threeway To Good To Be True, exhibited by Jamie Medhurst. Senior and grand ch male: Wattle Grove Hall Of Fame, exhibited by Wattle Grove Speckle Park. Res: Sweetacres Tommy, exhibited by Darryn and Cassandra Jones. Calf ch female: Ivery Downs Fine & Dandy, exhibited by Ivery Downs. Res: Novae Urban Strut, exhibited by Novae Speckle Park. Jnr and gr ch female: Specks On The Hill Tianna Heartbreaker, exhibited by Specks On The Hill. Res: Supberb Tim Tan, exhibited by Ali and Suzie Lockwood. Snr ch female: Wattle Grove 11F Zag, exhibited by KA and Tl Falkenhagen. Res: Sno Signature Vickie P36, exhibited by Specks On The Hill. Supreme Speckle Park: Wattle Grove Hall Of Fame.
Santa Gertrudis
Jnr ch male: Rosehill U144, exhibited by J and R Mccarthy. Res: Nioa U11, exhibited by Nioa Pastoral Co. Snr and gr ch male: Ribbleton Texas, exhibited by the Hutchinson Family. Res: Walmona Dexter 562, exhibited by Walmona Cattle Co. Jnr and gr ch female: Nioa Macey, exhibited by Nioa Pastoral Co. Res: Gg Santa Unity U11, exhibited by S Goodhew.
Braford
Jnr and gr ch male: Sunnylawn Heavy Duty, exhibited by NR Pacholke. Res: Sunnylawn Hearthrob, exhibited by NR Pacholke. Jnr ch female: Sunnylawn Gall, exhibited by NR Pacholke. Res: Sunnylawn Duchess, exhibited by NR Pacholke. Snr and gr ch female: Sunnylawn Dresden, exhibited by NR Pacholke.
Droughtmaster
Jnr and gr ch male: Oakmore Winchester, exhibited by DG and SM Harms. Res: Semioh Leroy, exhibited by A Holmes. Jnr ch female: Oakmore Wanka, exhibited by DG and SM harms. Res: Oakmore Kristal, exhibited by DG and SM Harms.
Brahman
Jnr and gr ch female: Hardacre Cassie 75, exhibited by B and E Sewell. Res: Mccc Rosie, exhibited by Campbell.
Lowline
Jnr and gr ch male: Mcintosh Creek Tuckeroo, exhibited by L Clarke and C Hines. Jnr ch female: Mcintosh Ck Tiara Princess, exhibited by L Clark.
Shorthorn
Snr ch male: The Bank Smooth Operator, exhibited by the White family. Jnr ch female: The Band Turkish Delight, exhibited by the White family.
Murray Grey
Jnr female: Red Gum Molly, exhibited by Jim and Veronica O'Shea.
Hereford
Jnr and gr ch male: Karlara Tik Toc Boom, exhibited by J Hollis and M Passmore. Snr ch male: Jacandra Turbo, exhibited by Alex Rankin.
Ultrablack
Jnr ch female: K5X Miss Foundation, exhibited by SB Hayward and Kl Smith.
Red Angus
Jnr ch male: K5X Tradition, exhibited by SB Hayward and Kl Smith.
Angus
Jnr and gr ch male: K5X Think Big, exhibited by SB Hayward and Kl Smith. Jnr and gr ch female: K5X Tania, exhibited by SB Hayward and Kl Smith.
Simmental
Jnr ch male: Double K Tailor Made, exhibited by Double K Simmental. Jnr ch female: Double K Temptation, exhibited by Double K Simmental.
Charolais
Jnr and gr ch female: Cassaglen Lady In Red, exhibited by S and K Skillington. Res: Cassaglen Red Diamond, exhibited by S and K Skillington.
Supreme exhibit of the show: Cassaglen Lady In Red.
Led steers
Ch: Clancy and Dusty Dull
Champion vealer: J.Simmons
Champion heifer: Benjarra Pastoral Co
Champion steer: Benjarra Pastoral Co
Champion beast: Benjarra Pastoral Co
