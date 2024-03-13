Queensland Country Life
Producers left in blackspots after 3G switch off

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated March 14 2024 - 7:43am, first published 7:30am
Bellevue Dorpers owner David Curtis with canine worker Ted on his property near Millmerran which he said has poor connectivity. Picture: Sophie Madge / Ba Ba Photography
Despite telco claims those living and working in rural and remote parts of the state have equally good access to telecommunication connectivity as their urban counterparts, graziers and growers have said they are still experiencing mobile blackspots and drop outs.

