Producers left in blackspots after 3G switch off

Despite telco claims those living and working in rural and remote parts of the state have equally good access to telecommunication connectivity as their urban counterparts, graziers and growers have said they are still experiencing mobile blackspots and drop outs.
And for many the much-hyped 3G shut-off is occurring faster than anticipated leaving them concerned the 4G and 5G services are more data than caller driven.
On his Darling Downs property Bellevue Dorpers owner David Curtis said mobile connectivity was a constant concern.
"The best coverage we get in the paddock and pretty well anywhere outside a town is one bar on Telstra 4G," he said.
"We are only 16km east of Millmerran, it's not the back of beyond.
"Here you can only hear every third or fourth word, we pay a lot for a service and we don't get value."
Mr Curtis said he felt the 3G service was turned off too soon.
"I think the 3G coverage was better, we had a booster we paid $1000 for so we could talk in the house but of course, this doesn't work on the 4G," he said.
"I was told by my provider to spend another $2000 to have our phones work.
"So we have switched, I ended up buying a Starlink satellite server which we put on the roof and I can't talk from the house without it.
"We already had a satellite service for the internet."
Mr Curtis said he was concerned if there was an accident while mustering or driving the tractor the blackspot could prevent farmers calling for assistance.
And he said it's unacceptable people travelling on highways cant get a consistent signal.
"My wife and I drove to Charleville and back the other day and you can only get a service around Cunnamulla," he said.
"What I am also concerned about is Telstra cherry-picking where they upgrade as I guess most of their profit they make is in the cities.
"When the government deregulated Telecom I thought it was part of the charter to ensure people in the country get good service.
"And it seems services now are more about data, data is good but we really need to be able to ring people."
According to AgForce Telecommunications and Social Policy Working Group chair Wendy Hick, communications has been a concern for people in the bush ever since the since telephone became available.
Ms Hick said the committee works towards improving and advancing communication outcomes for Agforce members in Queensland including liaising with providers and all layers of government and telecos.
She said there are many resources for those on the land to assist them get the best coverage available.
"I feel a lot of people don't understand that even with nearby mobile phone towers, they may need to boost coverage with their home technology solutions," she said.
"While we are always behind our urban counterparts, and we don't get those technology leaps which occur in cities, people in rural and remote areas celebrate every innovation and we tend to wholehearted embrace those changes.
Ms Hick said while they used to have only one choice of mobile provider, a variety of carriers offered an often confusing range of services, not all of them equal.
"You used to have no choice," she said.
"Now there so many things out of there it can be overwhelming."
Ms Hick said valuable resource was the Regional Tech Hub which offered independent free advice to demystify connectivity issues.
"This provides regional, rural and remote businesses with independent and free advice about available telecommunication technologies," she said.
"The Regional Tech can assist with troubleshooting digital, phone and internet issues, they provide information and support to help agricultural businesses with improving internet connection."
Telstra Queensland regional general manager May Boisen said the company had the largest mobile network in Australia.
"In Queensland we have more than 2400 mobile base stations in operation," she said.
"But we know there are still many locations where coverage is minimal or not available."
Ms Boisen said 3G usage now accounted for just one per cent of the total network traffic.
"Since we announced this change in October 2019, we've been working to upgrade areas that only have 3G coverage to ensure they have the same or better coverage by June 2024," she said.
"Over the past seven years to end June 2023, we have invested around $4 billion in improving our regional mobile network across Australia, including more than 250 expansion and upgrade projects in Queensland this financial year."
Ms Boisen said the company was also working towards a trial of direct to handset satellite service for basic connectivity (initially text only) when customers are outside of our terrestrial mobile network coverage.
She said residents can help improve their mobile connectivity through using Wi-Fi calling for calls, texts and data or by purchasing and connecting an external antenna and a mobile booster and having them installed in their vehicle or home.
"However, improving regional connectivity is not just a job for Telstra," Ms Boisen said.
"it's a challenge that must be that must be shared with other mobile providers and all layers of government."
