US state of Maine sets maximum residue levels for PFAS in beef

While the Australian beef industry is not yet monitoring for the toxic chemicals, PFAS, in beef, one state in the United States has taken a different stance on the issue.
Earlier this month, former AgForce president Larry Acton expressed concern that if Maximum Residue Levels for PFAS in beef were not introduced in Australia it could put the country's overseas markets at risk.
Fire fighting foam containing PFAS was used at defence bases in Australia and it has been the subject of a number of court cases where it has been found that PFAS - also known as 'forever chemicals' - have contaminated nearby soil and water.
Six weeks after Mr Acton bought a property near Biloela in April, 2021, the bore water was found to have high readings of PFAS which, is understood, to have leached into the underground aquifer from settling ponds at the nearby Callide power station which used PFAS fire fighting foam.
And, while CS Energy, which owns Callide power station, is providing clean water to the house and garden at Mr Acton's property, it will not supply clean water for his cattle.
After seeing the Queensland Country Life story online, former vegetable and grain farmer Adam Nordell contacted QCL, explaining that he lived in a community with significant PFAS contamination in Maine where sewage sludge was used as an agricultural fertiliser decades ago.
"Four farms including my own produce farm have gone out of business as a result and an additional 69 farms are impacted in some way," he said.
Mr Nordell, who now works for the lobby group, Defend our Health, said the authorities in Maine had introduced limits on PFAS in beef and milk now.
He said the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention had been developing limits for a host of other food products including some vegetables.
"As far as I know, Maine is the only jurisdiction in the US that is trying to protect consumers in this way," he said.
"We also have a state level safety net for impacted farms which is helping many farms install filters, pivot towards safer crops where there is soil contamination, and provide financial and technical support for beef producers, who are working to depurate (remove the compounds from) their animals."
Mr Nordell said he had been advocating in support of a federal bill which would provide resources to impacted farmers right across the US.
He said the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry was supporting livestock farmers impacted by PFAS with water filtration and purchasing clean feed.
"Over the course of a year or so, they are seeing many livestock herds clean themselves out to levels below current Maine's action thresholds," he said.
"In addition to helping access clean water and clean feed, DACF is providing income replacement for farms who need to temporarily halt sales and is investing in equipment and infrastructure costs to help farms pivot from high risk leafy crops to lower risk crops like grains, fruiting crops or tubers."
Mr Nordell believes this provides a model for other states and federal governments to follow.
"By investing in testing water, soil and food products, investing in research and, critically, by supporting the impacted farmers as they struggle to adapt and stay in business, Maine is protecting the safety of the food supply and protecting our rural farming communities from economic ruin and exposure to toxic chemicals," he said.
Mr Acton said he had spoken to Mr Nordell and it seemed that the relevant authorities in the State of Maine accept that PFAS affects the health of cattle and builds up residue in meat.
"Their approach is to be applauded and is clearly contrary to the position of the department of agriculture and fisheries in Queensland, who still say the opposite and do nothing," he said.
"There is plenty of evidence of scientific research in Australia, the USA and the UK that indicates the contamination impacts of PFAS which are known as the 'forever chemical' because it persists in soils, water, animals, vegetables, meat, and humans for very long periods.
"There are, however, methods already identified and in use in some jurisdictions that are successfully reducing those levels of contamination. Maine is a good example."
Mr Acton questions why the state or federal governments will not act to protect human and animal health in Australia, or our domestic and overseas markets for agricultural products?
"If you count up the number of power stations, large mining operations, large airports and sewerage plants in Australia, you get a picture of the extent of possible contamination areas without any mention of the people that were using the foam in everyday work practices," he said.
Mr Nordell said it was estimated that 20 million acres of US cropland had been spread with sewage sludge (aka biosolids) like his former farm was.
"Additionally, the US military has notified around 4000 farms that they are at high risk of contamination near sites where AFFF foam (containing PFAS) was used in training exercises," he said.
Defend Our Health is a non-profit environmental health organisation in America which works to expand access to clean healthy food, clean water, healthy homes and safe climate friendly products. It is funded through a mix of foundation grants and individual donations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.