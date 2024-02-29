Ritchie Bros. 'Machinery Muster' is back: Australia's Unreserved Agricultural Auction in March

With the largest unreserved auctions in Australia under its belt, Ritchie Bros. has become a key player in connecting buyers with quality secondhand machinery. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers



Australian farmers are turning to the secondhand market, and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is gearing up to host the National Unreserved Agricultural Auction, aptly named the 'Machinery Muster'.



Scheduled for March 14, this event promises a diverse array of equipment, offering a unique opportunity for sellers to consign idle machinery and make a fresh start in 2024.

Registration for the National Unreserved Agricultureal Auction is now open, kicking off the bidding process on Saturday, March 9.



The live online event on March 14 will see Ritchie Bros.' renowned online platform facilitating all sales.



Despite fluctuations in the agricultural sector, Ritchie Bros. remains optimistic, having recorded a substantial 24 per cent increase in machinery prices in 2023.



Gary Biggs, Ritchie Bros. Agricultural Sales Manager, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming auction.



"Our National Unreserved Agricultural Auction on March 14 offers a strategic opportunity for consigners to clear out idle machinery and set a positive tone for the year," Mr Biggs said.

Buyers have already started exploring machinery online and at seven locations across Australia, including Adelaide, Brisbane, Dubbo, Geelong Mittagong, and Perth.



Ritchie Bros., recognised as the largest seller of used machinery in Australia, leverages its extensive global database of machinery buyers to ensure consigners achieve maximum sale prices.

In a bid to adapt to the evolving needs of customers, Ritchie Bros. has embraced technology, setting new records for total sales, registered users, bids per item, and overall sales prices on its unreserved auction platform. To further support buyers, the company offers free virtual machine inspections via WhatsApp or FaceTime, ensuring confidence and transparency in the purchasing process.

As the 'Machinery Muster' approaches, Ritchie Bros. extends an invitation to consigners to join the sale, creating a surge of quality machinery for the auction and providing a unique opportunity for sellers to connect with a broad audience of motivated buyers.



With a commitment to efficiency and innovation, Ritchie Bros. continues to play a pivotal role in facilitating agricultural machinery transactions in Australia.

The auction will take place on March 14 2024. Interested buyers can register at rbauction.com.au or contact 07 3382 4444 for more information.