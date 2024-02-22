Far north's $60M sugarcane harvest in danger as precinct's future in doubt

Two cyclones have recently torn through the far north, but for sugarcane grower Scott Fasano, they've been nothing compared to the worries he and other growers have experienced about the future of their crops, livelihood and community.
Mr Fasano, 41, said he was "beyond stressed" as he waited to hear if the state government would come to the aid of the Daintree Bio Precinct in Mossman which was placed into voluntary admissions in November.
He said it would be a massive blow to the entire far north community if the precinct which employed 130 people full-time and indirectly supported 500 jobs in the region did not survive.
The third generation sugarcane farmer said it had been a hellish time since the precinct's administrator Worrells Cairns office principal John Goggin had recommended the precinct be wound up and sold.
"I am growing a crop in for 2024, it's planted, sprayed and I've done everything but if I can't get it processed, then there's a lot of money out the window," Mr Fasano said.
"I am beyond stressed now.
"Growers in the area have invested close to $16 million into the paddocks and we have a crop sitting here worth $60 million."
Mr Fasano said he hoped the Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries, Mark Furner, realised just how concerned he and other grower were about the situation.
"We really need the state government to understand what is at stake," he said.
"If the mill closes where will we send our product?"
Mr Fasano said his property, which was situated near Newell Beach north east of Mossman, was part of one of the town's top two income-producing industries.
"The sugar industry puts about $180 million back into the community," he said.
"We are the second biggest industry in town after tourism."
Part of the grower's despair, he said, was they have yet to find a crop which can match the hardiness of sugar cane in their tropical climate.
"Sugarcane is the only crop we can grow here," Mr Fasano said.
"We bought a header five years ago because when Mossman started getting on shaky ground with sugar, we tried eight different crops in trials with DAF but none came to fruition.
"The crops included chickpeas, Japanese beans, sorghum, maize, mung beans, soybeans and peanuts, the peanuts were half-successful.
"But nothing else apart from sugarcane works in this ground and can cope with our weather."
Walking around his farm, Mr Fasano said a lot depended on Mr Furner being open to ensuring DAF realised the opportunity to have bio-fuel supplied by the precinct.
He said the crush five years ago was 500,000 tonnes, while the 2023 crush was down to 380,000.
But despite everything, Mr Fasano is hoping for the best.
"The precinct and Mossman are pretty well-placed to start the transition into renewable field," he said.
"As a grower-owned mill we are happy to help make this transition, we are really happy to value add."
Know more about this issue? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
