Major pork producer slams trial to inject CO2 into GAB as preposterous

A major landholder and piggery operator at Moonie has slammed the proposed injection of liquified CO2 waste into the Great Artesian Basin by multi-national mining company, Glencore as "preposterous".
Ken Cameron of Cameron Pastoral Company - which is a mix of cattle, pigs and dryland farming - said the proposal by Glencore's subsidiary, CTSCo, threatened his whole operation and could "severely curtail" future growth.
He said the proposed injection well by CTSCo was 9.5 km from where his company has a license to drill for precipice water.
Cameron Pastoral Company operates piggeries near Moonie and, Mr Cameron, said the precipice water bore that his company had a license for was the next one they would drill and one they had paid a premium price for the water.
"It's trading for $15,000 a megalitre at the moment and we've got 740 megalitres of precipice water for future piggeries," he said.
Mr Cameron said the Glencore proposal should never have got past the federal government.
"I can only conclude that like many people, the government was misled by Glencore and CTSCo," he said.
"We were, the community was. They made all sorts of false claims about the precipice aquifer - that the water was unsuitable for livestock, it was too deep for people to drill to and it wasn't being used."
Mr Cameron said his company had licences for 1700 megalitres between what land they owned and what they had access to.
"Our whole piggery operation is totally reliant on the Great Artesian Basin - we have various piggeries, but produce about 5000 pigs a week with water extracted from the Great Artesian Basin," he said.
Mr Cameron said the CTSCo proposal threatened his company's whole operation and could severely curtail its future growth.
"We've spent 40 years building our food business centred around pork and we've got big expansion plans and DAs (development applications) in place to increase our output considerably and it's reliant on the precipice aquifer," he said.
Recently, AgForce announced it was going to mount a federal court case challenging a federal decision of February 9, 2022, made under the EPBC (Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation) Act.
In its claim, AgForce says the decision "was flawed" because the National Environmental Significance provisions of the Act were "not adequately considered" in the instance of Glencore and the GAB.
Mr Cameron said AgForce was doing a stellar job in defending rural communities and businesses on this issue.
"Interestingly, during the consultation phase when the EIS was out for comment and consultation, they (Glencore) neglected to approach us. We actually approached them when we learnt about the project, that was the first contact we had with them despite us clearly having licences and activity local to their proposed injection point," he said.
"It was us that started the discussions and there's been a couple of video conferences since then and that's it."
A CTSCo spokesperson said the science behind their project was robust and this should be a key determining factor in the approvals decision.
"The objective of this test injection project is to prove up the suitability of the Precipice Sandstone aquifer for the safe storage of CO2 at depths of more than 2km. We will most likely sell some of the excess CO2 from the Millmerran power plant to industrial and food grade uses," the spokesperson said.
Mr Cameron said he would like to see the state and federal government shut the Glencore proposal down.
"It's so preposterous this proposal that Glencore has got. No-one ever should be able to consider it (the GAB) as a dumping ground for industrial waste or contaminating it in any way shape or form," he said.
"This is as preposterous as someone proposing to dump 330,000 tonnes of urea in the Burnett River... it's just insanity."
A decision on CTSCo's EIS is expected to be made by the state government within the next couple of months.
