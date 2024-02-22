Queensland Country Life
Major pork producer slams trial to inject CO2 into GAB as preposterous

Judith Maizey
Judith Maizey
February 22 2024 - 7:00pm
Ken Cameron of Cameron Pastoral Company at a new bore supplying his piggeries. Picture: supplied
A major landholder and piggery operator at Moonie has slammed the proposed injection of liquified CO2 waste into the Great Artesian Basin by multi-national mining company, Glencore as "preposterous".

