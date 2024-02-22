Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Steers up 36c/kg at Gracemere

February 22 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders sold Brangus cross steers from Riverview Cattle Co, Bluff, for 426c/kg at 276kg, to return $1178/hd.
Elders sold Brangus cross steers from Riverview Cattle Co, Bluff, for 426c/kg at 276kg, to return $1178/hd.

Gracemere agents saw an increase in numbers yarded this week with a total of 3950 head offered, comprising of 2119 steers, 1544 heifers, 166 cows, 45 bulls and 75 cows and calves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.