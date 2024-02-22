Steers up 36c/kg at Gracemere

Gracemere agents saw an increase in numbers yarded this week with a total of 3950 head offered, comprising of 2119 steers, 1544 heifers, 166 cows, 45 bulls and 75 cows and calves.
In the steer market, heavy steers strengthened 10 cents or more in places, feeders and heavy weaner steers were firm on last week, however agents did not see the same top price, while the light end of weaners softened by up to 50 cents.
Cows were firm on last week with good EU cows enjoying a kick, while in the heifers there was a similar trend to the steers with the heavy end strengthening slightly. Feeders were firm, while weaners softened up to 60 cents on average.
The bulls and cows and calves both finished the day better than last week.
T Flohr, Nebo sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 368c weighing 475kg to return $1751/hd.
Cedarvale Pastoral Co, Ubobo sold Brahman cross steers for 347c weighing 444kg to return $1542/hd.
D and W Parsons Raglan, sold Brahman heavy feeder steers to 318 c/kg averaging 440kg to return up to $1470/hd.
N Zische, Biloela, sold Charolais cross steers for 370 c/kg weighing 438 kg to return $1623/hd.
B Horspool, Gainsford, Sold Droughtmaster feeder steers for 370c/kg weighing 428kg to return $1585/hd.
Louant Trading, Nebo, sold Droughtmaster feeder steers for 368c/kg weighing 398kg to return $1466/hd.
Southern Cross Brangus, Nerimbera sold Brangus steers for 336c weighing 368kg to return $1237/hd.
J Roche, Middlemount, sold Brahman weaner steers for 366c/kg weighing 296kgs to return $1086/hd.
Calibre Grazing, Jambin sold Limousin/Brahman cross steers for 356c weighing 281kg to return $1001/hd.
Darnelle Grazing Co, Ridgelands sold No.3 Charbray weaner steers for 410c/kg weighing 251kg to return $1032/hd.
Creed Grazing Raglan, sold EU Brahman weaners to 370 c/kg averaging 240kg to return an average of $932/hd.
A and V Gable, Wowan sold Brahman heifers for 268c weighing 389kg to return $1044/hd.
P Pitt, Alton Downs, sold Charbray feeder heifers for 290c/kg weighing 385kg to return $1117/hd.
Parraweena Cattle Co, Banana sold a run of Brangus x heifers to 268c weighing 338kg to return $908/hd.
Calibre Grazing, Jambin sold Limousin/Brahman heifers for 246c weighing 271kg to return $667/hd.
W and K Hale, Sarina sold Brangus heifers for 280c weighing 240kg to return $675/hd.
WS and KA Harrison sold Red Brahman cows for 257c weighing 578kg to return $1486/hd.
