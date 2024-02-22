How to reduce input costs and increase profit margins

Producers at a regenerative agriculture workshop near Monto were told how to reduce their input costs and increase their profit margins by changing the way they operate with nature.
They were also advised that if their profit margins were tight and they did not change the way they operated now, they probably wouldn't be in a farm business in five years' time.
John Moor of GrowMoor Biological was the guest speaker at the Regen workshop at McInnes Dairy on Tuesday, co-ordinated by Hayley Webster of the Burnett Catchment Care and Monto Graziers.
As well as discussing soil regeneration, about 13 producers tapped into Mr Moor's knowledge of multi-species pastures and grazing strategies.
Mr Moor said he had been working with the Monto group for a couple of years and they were looking to do things on farm "vastly differently" to what they had always done.
"My message to them and one that they have identified for themselves is that if they don't change, they will be changed by the system," he said.
"The margins are closing that quickly that in the next five years if producers don't embrace a different way of producing beef, there's just not going to be a profit margin left in it.
"And, that's the message that they're telling me, that everyone is talking about input costs which are rising faster than the products that they're selling'."
Mr Moor said the work he had been doing with producer groups over many years was to try to simplify their thinking about how they go about what they were doing in agriculture.
He said input costs could be reduced by using the natural systems that were available on farm.
"We (as producers) are mostly price takers so there's not a hell of lot we can do to influence the price of the end product," he said.
"But, as managers and custodians of the businesses and the land, we probably have a bigger role to play to stay in business if we reduce our (input) costs.
"Introducing multi species pasture is just one of the facets or tools...to potentially reduce the costs."
Mr Moor said the much bigger picture started with planning the overall strategic plan of the property and then education of the management of the business.
"And then when you come down to where multi species might fit in which is a mimic of nature to a large degree," he said.
Mr Moor explained nature did no enjoy environments which were monocultures.
"And, that's what we, as a graziers and potentially as croppers or farmers, have created and with monocultures you always get pushback in that space," he said.
"If, however, you go to a multi species type pasture or growing method, you've got that diversity which nature embraces and then you can use that in so many forms."
Mr Moor believes pasture dieback, reduced production and drought were symptoms of monocultures where one species of plant or grass had been planted and diversity had been removed.
"If you consider the landscape as it would have been not that many years ago, there's a very high chance that where you now have these monocultures, you used to have a diverse culture of plants and (an environment) that never got sick," he said.
"Once you disturb that - and put the monocultures in and manage them poorly - we get that pushback from nature and you get all these symptoms of that process."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.