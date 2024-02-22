Weaners still in demand at Silverdale

Export and slaughter cattle met a softer market at Silverdale on Wednesday were there were 580 head yarded.
Heavy feeder steers sold to similar rates as last week, agents reported, while weaner steers and heifers continued to sell to strong competition.
LR Kimber sold medium Droughtmaster cows for 257c/kg or $1492/hd.
AJ Daniels sold a pen of Droughtmaster cows for 261c/kg or $1594/hd.
Amiens Dairy sold cull Friesian dairy cows for 208c/kg or $1210/hd.
Coopers Road Properties sold Limousin bulls for 261c/kg or $1740/hd. Its Charbray grain assisted steers made 314c/kg or $1585/hd.
RAAU Pty Ltd sold full mouth Santa ox for 291c/kg or $1850/hd.
K and L Brennan sold four tooth Charbray steers for 303c/kg or $1683/hd.
GC Lester sold heavy four tooth Brangus steers for 299c/kg or $1930/hd.
Coomah Grazing sold heavy Simmental feeder steers for 355c/kg or $1420/hd.
DA and RE Gnech sold light Brangus feeder steers 371c/kg $1206/hd.
R and S Lee sold yearling Droughtmaster mickeys for 365c/kg or $1095/hd.
KL Jefferies sold Speckle Park feeder heifers for 309c/kg or $1257/hd.
Their weaner Speckle Park heifers made 301c/kg or $840/hd.
BJ Lester sold Hereford cross weaner steers for 380c/kg or $940/hd.
