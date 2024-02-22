Prices remained strong for steers at Monto

Most prices remained strong at the Monto fat and store sale on Wednesday where 1521 head were yarded by KellCO Rural Agencies.
KellCO co principal Andrew Cavanagh said the market was strong right throughout the sale with most cattle fetching prices similar to the previous sale.
"We couldn't quite retain our prices on our export cattle, but feeder steers very strong and we had a big run of heavy weaner steers...of 300 odd kilos and they sold really well," he said.
Mr Cavanagh said there was a full panel of buyers with pretty much all of the feeder steers going to feedlots on this side of the tick line.
"While the weaners and background cattle, a good spread of them went local with quite a few of them going through to the Wandoan district and to the western downs to Meandarra and out that way," he said.
Cattle were drawn from Mundubbera, Boyne Valley, Biloela, Thangool and Moura. Like export cattle, lightweight heifers could not maintain last sale's results.
Buyer Tony Pearce of TopX Taroom and Wandoan said he thought prices might have been back just a little bit to what it had been in the previous fortnight.
But he said the prices were pretty much on trend and he did not buy a big lot of cattle at Monto.
"I only bought about 60 steers and 20 heifers," he said.
With plenty of competition, Mr Pearce said he came away with less cattle than he had hoped to buy.
"You've got limits where you've got to buy to and you just can't be silly about it," he said.
Sale results:
Droughtmaster cows sold to 260.2c/kg averaging 510kg to return $1327/head.
Santa Gertrudis cows sold to 241.2c/kg averaging 522kg to return $1260/head while Brahman cross cows sold to 250.2c/kg averaging 410kg to return $1025/head.
Braford cross cows sold to 248.2c/kg averaging 557kg to return $1383/head; Droughtmaster steers sold to 368.2c/kg averaging 421kg to return $1553/head; and Senepol steers sold to 366.2c/kg averaging 442kg to return $1621/head.
Droughtmaster steers sold to 365.2c/kg averaging 405kg to return $1482/head while another pen of Droughtmaster steers sold to 380.2c/kg averaging 330kg to return $1257/head.
Simmental cross steers sold to 380.2c/kg averaging 305kg to return $1160/head; Droughtmaster cross steers sold to 410.2c/kg averaging 245kg to return $1004/head; and Hereford cross steers sold to 384.2c/kg averaging 320kg to return $1229/head.
Another pen of Simmental cross steers sold to 418.2c/kg averaging 258kg to return $1082/head while Brangus cross steers sold to 408.2c/kg averaging 269kg to return $1098/head.
Braford cross steers sold to 424.2c/kg averaging 225kg to return $957/head while Brangus steers sold to 430.2c/kg averaging 227kg to return $980/head.
Brahman cross heifers sold to 280.2c/kg averaging 380kg to return $1065/head; Braford cross heifers sold to 294.2c/kg averaging 404kg to return $1190/head; and Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to 296.2c/kg averaging 419kg to return $1241/head.
Droughtmaster heifers sold to 332.2c/kg averaging 280kg to return $930/head; Braford cross heifers sold to 292.2c/kg averaging 236kg to return $692/head; and Droughtmaster heifers sold to 288.2c/kg averaging 253kg to return $731/head.
A pen of Droughtmaster steers sold to 295.2c/kg averaging 640kg to return $1889/head.
