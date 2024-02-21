Peter Brazier hangs up auctioneer's gavel

One of the most experienced studstock auctioneers in Queensland, who is known far and wide, is set to call time on his career at the end of the month.
Peter Brazier, who has worked under the GDL banner for the past 10 years, will close the curtain on a career in the livestock industry that has spanned more than 50 years.
Joining the agency game in April of 1973, the 18-year-old Mr Brazier quickly cut his teeth selling under senior auctioneers before getting his licence at 21.
He started in Dalby with the then Queensland Primary Producers, known as Primaries, before they became Primac on the merger with Mactaggarts.
He sold both stud and bloodstock as well as commercial stock.
He moved to Dalgetys in 1987, where he spent 26 years working alongside the late Garth Hughes.
Dalgetys went through a series of mergers and takeovers in an era of uncertainty and staff redundancies, but through those years there was one constant; Peter Brazier and Garth Hughes selling side-by side.
Mr Brazier is the first to admit that he took the lead on his selling style from Mr Hughes plus the late Dave Watkins from Australian Estates and the late John Higgins of Primac, before developing his own style.
He cites the King Ranch complete three day dispersal at Macquarie Downs, near Leyburn, in the 1990s as a highlight when he and Mr Hughes spent two days selling the stud Santa Gertudis herd, followed by the final day dispersing the Quarter Horse stud.
Mr Brazier was married to successful livestock agent Marilyn who owned two thirds of Tom Knox and Co for 39 years. They worked their separate, successful agency careers under the same roof, and juggled their careers while raising their sons Tim and Steve.
"It has been a wonderful career, and great for anyone who has a love of livestock, but now my plans are to spend time with my grandkids, visit old mates, and follow my racehorses I have shares in," he said.
