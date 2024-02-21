Riley Young a singing star in the making

Dalby's Riley Young spent his early years on farm with his parents Rick and Gaylene and two brothers.
Weekends were spent travelling outback Queensland to campdrafts.
It's a world away from the bright lights of centre stages that the likeable 22-year-old has found himself on as he creates a career in country music.
Riley learned to play the guitar from the age of eight and played music all throughout his school years, hitting the stage for the first time at 14.
In 2018, Riley graduated from high school and further developed his guitar skills in every spare moment.
It was in mid 2019 that Riley was asked to open for Mick Lindsay's national tour, playing at more than 70 venues in three months.
"I was the opening act to Mick's show and would play the guitar for 15 minutes to warm the crowd," he said.
"It was during one of these gigs that I decided that I would sing as well."
Riley is the first to admit that with his upbringing he had never imagined himself as a singer, but music was something he just loved.
"My parents were very surprised, and I even surprised myself, but they were both very supportive along the way," he said.
"As a youngster I was very inspired by Keith Urban and sing a lot of his songs."
Riley spent the first two years of his career as a solo artist, but these days has grown to a band of five members.
He can do up to three gigs in a weekend, and sings a mixture of country, rock and pop.
He has played at some of Australia's largest events like Weetwood Races, Warwick Rodeo, Boulia Camel Races, Mt Isa Rodeo sponsors tent, Backroad Bash Music Festival, Meatstock Festival, and various race and rodeo meetings.
Over the past two years, he has composed a catalogue of 50 songs, and will head to Nashville, USA in May to record and produce them.
It was during COVID, that he began exploring an additional trade to fall back on, and decided to learn to fly a helicopter and be a mustering pilot.
"This too is something that I love, and take on contract work in between my shows," Riley said.
"Also when time permits I still jump on a horse and go campdrafting."
