Monto vet reveals surprising solution in cattle health mystery

When the Whitemans mustered weaners into the yards from some drought-affected and tick-burdened paddocks and put them on sorghum silage, they never could have imagined their animals would start dropping one-by-one from an unknown sickness.
"We hadn't had the cattle outside of the yards because the silage was probably a bit better than what was in our paddock, they went off such terrible tucker in the paddock before the grass started growing," Boyne Valley mixed commercial producer Paul Whiteman said.
They thought the high protein in the silage would help the weaners pick up condition as they were fairly lean. However, they soon noticed cattle in a bad way and a couple of dead beasts in the yard.
They called Dr Stacey Rae from Monto Veterinary Group and explained the sick cattle were recumbent and their heads were outstretched and arched backwards. Dr Rae later explained this action was commonly referred to as star-gazing.
She identified this as a key symptom of a likely case of thiamine deficiency.
"It actually affects brain function, which is when we see the clinical signs, like what we did in the case down at the Whiteman's, so they were high-stepping, had induced blindness and were star-gazing," she said.
"It's always generally to do with dietary risks, and there's two main types, one is their thiamine status and one is to do with sulphur and it's that they end up with a thiamine inadequacy, so thiamine is normally produced by the rumen bugs in the rumen.
"It's generally that they're not being fed enough roughage, those rumen microbes don't produce the thiamine so then the body gets low in thiamine."
Dr Rae said in the case of the Whitemans, the change from a paddock with low feed onto the silage may have been too sudden, and to counteract the change, a quality roughage source to feed the rumen bugs would have likely done the trick.
"A blend and grassy hay or even something like a grassy lucerne would have been better, just to ease them onto it, they could have then transitioned them into the silage, but I think the silage was too much for that type of cattle coming off the country that they had in that condition," she said.
She also said cattle could have been avoiding feed and water in the 24 hours before they went downhill because it had rained, which may have led to the animals getting sick very quickly.
"If the animals are in poor body condition and they have a lot of rain on their back and are in a really muddy or swampy yard, they're less likely to eat, probably get slightly hypothermic and their water intake would be less, so they're then dehydrated, and then their rumen is not functioning adequately."
Dr Rae conducted an autopsy on a sick animal from the herd and other animals showing clinical symptoms were treated with a B1 injection, with three or four out of around eight animals recovering by the following day.
"That's pretty significant because they were actually laterally recumbent, so bogged down in the mud and couldn't stand up, so even just to save those few is proof that our diagnosis was correct," Dr Rae said.
The other members of the herd were put straight back out into the paddock, with the Whitemans sourcing some grassy hay for them from a neighbouring property.
Dr Rae said it wasn't something she treated commonly, seeing only about half a dozen cases per year.
"It's not an infectious disease, so it's not something they actually pick up, it's sporadic and it's often in individual animals but you can actually see it in a herd outbreak," she said.
For the Whitemans, who moved their entire breeding operation from the Arcadia Valley in the Central Highlands to the Boyne Valley, about an hour's drive from Gladstone, this was something they had never seen before.
"Possibly it's something that happens a bit more down here. We've never hit our yearly average of rainfall since we moved down here. We're supposed to get 36 inches [914mm] annually, but we got nowhere near that last year. We've been getting around 28 inches [711mm]," Mr Whiteman said.
Dr Rae said it was possible moving to a new area could make people more susceptible to conditions that required different management strategies.
"When you move to a new area, you are still learning how to manage your country, the grasses, your paddocks and cattle," she said.
"I think I would just have a really good management plan in place, so have a good weaner management strategy, and just be aware of what can affect your cattle, especially when you move to a new area and have different pasture conditions.
"Lean on the professionals you work with, so in our case vets, but it also might be a soil or cattle nutritionist, so work with them to actually formulate the best way to go about weaning or in different weather and circumstances, when you bring cattle in and when you do processes," she said.
