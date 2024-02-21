Weaner steers reach 411c at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew yarded 535 head at Moreton saleyards on Tuesday.
A slightly reduced yarding came to hand with all heavy export cattle easing whilst medium cows sold to a firm market.
Trade cattle showed slight signs of improving.
Quality weaners and backgrounders were in good numbers and maintained last week's strong rates.
Maleny Black Angus sold Angus weaner steers at 411.2c/kg a return of $1251/hd.
Weaner heifers Murray Grey from Little Jays saw 267.2c/kg or $766/hd.
Valley Pride's Charbray-cross feeder steers came in at 353.2c/kg an outcome of $1448/hd.
Valley Pride Produce also sold Droughtmaster-cross 2/4 tooth ox for 306.2c/kg a result of $1684/hd.
Pryde Pastoral sold Santa backgrounder steers for 397.2c/kg to return $1214/hd.
Charolais cross feeder heifers from R and T Harris came in at 306.2c/kg or $1148/hd.
In medium Cows GJ and LE Christensen sold Santa-cross at 254.2c/kg an outcome of $1148/hd.
G and C Lynch Family Trust sold Brahman in pen of medium cows at 257.2c/kg or $1472/hd and also in heavy cows sold Charbray-cross for 256.2c/kg a return of $1444.
Kiehne and Radnidge sold Santa Bulls at 278.2c/kg an outcome of $2267/hd.
