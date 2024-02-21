Back-of-the-ute treatment and on-farm surgery, rural nurse has done it all

Snakes presenting for triage, quad bike rollovers, camel-race injuries, and delivering babies. Those are just some of the experiences Danielle Jocumsen had as a rural nurse in Monto.
The Hervey Bay nursing graduate admits she wasn't happy about getting placed rurally for her graduate year, preferring a regional placement at the time.
"I was certainly not happy to be going rural and remote and there was lots of tears and tantrums getting out there," she said.
After starting at Monto hospital and vying to stay just one year, her opinion of rural nursing soon shifted entirely and she ended up staying for three years, now describing it as "the best thing I ever did".
"I loved the autonomy that I got," she said.
"The friends I graduated with weren't even getting to do half of what I was able to do. Basically a lot of people just went to a ward and looked after medical or surgical patients, which is fine, but I mean I did medical, surgical, obstetrics, emergency, paediatrics, like you name it I did it all in my first year."
She recalls helping to deliver a baby in her first six weeks, despite being completely out of her comfort zone.
"The lady came in and my enrolled nurse said I needed to go and have a chat with her," she said.
"I ended up running around the department asking what I needed to talk to her about as I'm not a midwife, so that was very new into my graduate year.
"Obviously I took myself off for a maternity emergency course to learn some skills after that and I was not so stressed when the second lady came in for labour."
In addition to learning to be a "jack-of-all-trades", the other part of her experience that really sold her was being able to immerse herself into the community.
"You get to know the community. I joined the netball team, the school band, I helped the Auxiliary cater for a wedding. I had never carried a plate in my life, but I was waitress at a wedding to help the Auxiliary."
Working in the country, she became very aware of the differences not only in the type of injuries, but the type of patients she was treating, learning to always ask more questions and dig a little deeper.
"At Hervey Bay hospital I had seen car accident patients, but these were injuries from demolition derbies out in paddocks, fallen riders in camel races, and farm machinery injuries like coming off quad bikes during mustering, or tractors when doing work in the field.
"I even cannulated in the back of a ute."
She said something she was unprepared for was just how tough people from the land really were.
"I remember one farmer presenting with what he called a 'bit of a cut' on his leg, and I was trying to organise an airlift for another patient, so I asked him if he could wait for 20 minutes.
"He was fine with that - but when I actually looked under the bandages, a piece of leg fell out, about three hands in length, it was not a 'bit of a cut'.
"That's something rural nurses have to learn fast - listen to the patient but don't stop there, actually look for yourself!"
Another observation she made was just how difficult it could be getting patients off farm to seek help.
"I think they're sometimes more worried about their farm than their health, so they want to be treated right then and there, the concept of having to leave is quite scary to them.
"I assisted with a tendon repair one night because the farmer had actually cut his leg and cut through the tendon and he just couldn't leave.
"He was that distressed about his farm that he just couldn't leave so the doctor and I agreed to do a tendon repair - you would usually go to theatre for that."
Although Ms Jocumsen has since moved into an academic role, teaching nursing at the University of Sunshine Coast, she is already planning her move back to the country.
"We're definitely going to go back rurally, we're just trying to work out what's a good time because I have children now and the youngest is two. I would go back to a clinical nursing role, possibly somewhere more remote than Monto."
Currently, she is also undergoing a PhD at CQUniversity, interviewing other nursing staff to find out what are basic skills needed to be a successful rural or remote nurse.
"28 per cent of Australians live in rural and remote locations and the average age of a nurse is 46. If you think about what it's going to be like in 10 years' time - everyone's going to be thinking about dropping their shift hours, retirement, maybe thinking of getting out of nursing," she said.
"We're really going to have a shortage coming up in the future.
"I want to know what can we do now so we can better prepare our nurses to go rural and remote and how we can demonstrate how wonderful it is out there.
"You've got the variety to go out there, what you actually can achieve while you're out there is incredible. You become part of the community," she said.
Rural and remote registered nurses wanting to get involved can contact Ms Jocumsen via danielle.jocumsen@cqumail.com.
