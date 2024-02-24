Stay on track with your car log book

For almost all businesses, motor vehicles are a critical component of the business and the costs incurred can be significant.
For that reason, these costs are always scrutinised by the tax office, due to the inherit nature of motor vehicles being used for business and leisure.
It is therefore important that a log book is maintained to maximise tax deductions and is correct to withstand a possible tax office audit.
The starting point for any expenses claimed in a business is the cost must be incurred in the course of deriving assessable income or in carrying on business.
However, for cars, additional substantiation is required to be able to claim deductions against wages or business income.
So what is a car? The tax office defines a car as any motor-powered road vehicle designed to carry a load of less than one tonne and fewer than nine passengers.
Examples of cars are station wagons, panel vans and utes designed to carry less than one tonne.
Therefore, utes designed to carry more than one tonne and trucks do not meet this additional substantiation requirement.
For cars, generally the two methods to claim a tax deduction against wages or business income are the cents per kilometre method or the logbook method.
The cents per km method allows a set rate per km travelled in the course of earning wages or business income.
This rate is set by the tax office, and is capped at 5000 km per year. No substantiation is required for any costs incurred on the vehicle, but there must be evidence to support the number of business kilometres travelled.
In most cases, the cents per km claim is far too low when compared to the log book method for a car used primarily for business purposes.
Therefore, it is advisable to complete a valid log book and retain all receipts for expenses incurred on the car.
For the first year car expenses are claimed under the logbook method, a log book recording each business journey must be kept for a minimum continuous period of at least 12 weeks at any time in the year.
The log book must include the date the trip began and ended, odometer readings at the start at the end of the trip, kilometres travelled on the journey and the purpose of the trip.
In addition, the logbook must also contain when the 12-week period began and ended, odometer readings at the beginning and end of the period, and business percentage for the 12-week period.
Once the logbook is kept for the 12-week period, the percentage of business use can be applied to car expenses for the income year and the next four income years.
The travel for this period must be consistent with travel for these years, and a new logbook must be kept if circumstances change.
On an audit, the tax office will review the logbook and confirm that the key components are included. They will also conduct testing to confirm the validity of the business trips.
If the logbook is found to be invalid, the claim will be limited to the cents per km method, and additional tax and penalties may apply.
