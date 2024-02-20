Muster timing delivers strong prices at Roma

Favourable seasonal conditions across central and south west Queensland, coupled with recent market trends, influenced the demand for cattle at Roma this week.
Compared with last week's rates, bullocks were up to 10 cents dearer, while the feeder market remained firm.
The heifer market experienced a correction this week, with stock and station agents predicting a 20c/kg decrease.
In total, combined agents yarded approximately 5400 head, with several large drafts being drawn from the Blackall, Tambo and Mitchell regions.
Cattle vendors Jack and Emma Groat run a commercial breeding operation across two properties, Lorraine, north of Roma, and Gracemere, north of Mitchell.
They run approximately 1500 head of predominately Droughtmaster and Santa Gertrudis cross cattle and target the weaner market.
The Groats recently did a muster on their property Gracemere, where they yarded 139 head of cattle, including 28 heifers and 78 weaner steers.
Their steers averaged 306 kilograms and made 401.26c/kg to realise $1230 per head.
A highlight in their draft was a 34-head line of Droughtmaster cross steers, weighing 280kg, which made 420c/kg and returned $1176/hd.
The Groats were pleased with the result, which reflected the quality of the cattle they offered.
"We do two musters annually, one in the summer, which is all of our outer season cattle, and a big weaner muster in the winter," Mr Groat said.
"Our cattle have done well in the last couple of months and since November last year, we've had a lot of good rain and our cattle have put a lot of weight on, which is good."
Last year, Ms Groat said they predicted the market downturn and sold off majority of their cull animals well in advance.
"We started selling very early that year," she said.
"We thought it would be one of those years and we're very happy we did and then watched the market playout.
"By the start of April last year, we knew we had as much grass as we were going to have and that wasn't very much, so we got started into weaning, pregnant and bull testing to offload straight away so we could have enough feed for the remaining herd."
Mr Groat said they're country has plenty of feed after receiving a total of 16 inches of rain throughout summer.
A highlight in the processor market was a large 127-head line of Ultrablack and Santa Gertruids cross bullocks, averaging 534kg and made 311c/kg to return $1664/hd.
A pen of 14 Ultrablack bullocks, weighing 625kg, made 310.2c/kg and returned $1950/hd.
The line was drawn from Bailey Properties at Paradise Downs at Blackall.
Roma's Top X livestock agent Cyril Close acknowledged favourable seasonal conditions had created great feed in the region.
"Producers are adding weight to their cattle following a good season and they've been able to get cattle to the weight brackets that they want to get them to," Mr Close said.
Mr Close said the cattle market is currently experiencing a sell-off, particularly for heavier cattle.
"There is large numbers of cattle entering the market," he said.
"Bullocks were dearer by five to eight cents on last week's rates, but better quality bullocks than were here last week.
"The feeder steer market seems to be firm on last week's rates, because we did get a correction last week and so now the market has found its level again.
"The lighter cattle are tracking solid competition because of the season and plenty of feed about.
"There's a bit of a correct in the heifer job, but that's how that heifer market goes from one week to the next, depending on who turns up on the day. It's probably 20 cents back on last week's rate."
Full market report to come.
