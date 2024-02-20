Queensland Country Life
Beef's stud cattle nominations up 11 per cent

Updated February 20 2024 - 7:11pm, first published 2:21pm
Picture: Lucy Kinbacher
Beef Australia is reporting stud cattle entries have risen 11 per cent on 2021 numbers, marking a return to pre-COVID levels.

