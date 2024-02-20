Beef's stud cattle nominations up 11 per cent

Beef Australia is reporting stud cattle entries have risen 11 per cent on 2021 numbers, marking a return to pre-COVID levels.
Nominations for the Nutrien Ag Solutions Stud Cattle Championship closed at midnight on Monday with 2024 nominations received.
Beef Australia CEO Simon Irwin said the Nutrien Ag Solutions Stud Cattle Championship was recognised by the seedstock sector as the nation's premier stud cattle competition, and the number of nominations received this year backed that up.
"Beef Australia exists for the advancement of the Australian beef community, and the Nutrien Ag Solutions Stud Cattle Championship is at the heart of what we do," Mr Irwin said.
"In 2021, the Championship saw 1700 stud cattle championship entrants across all adult and junior competitions.
"I'm excited to announce that at the time of nominations closing, at midnight last night, we've received an incredible 2024 nominations, representing 29 breeds.
"This figure doesn't include additional cattle yet to be entered into the junior competitions."
Stud Cattle Championship committee chair James Kent said the committee couldn't be prouder of the response to nominations this year.
"We're excited to showcase the exceptional quality and diversity of Australia's stud cattle at this year's championship, not only to the rest of the nation, but to the world," Mr Kent said.
"The championship will feature a diverse range of breeds, each vying for top honours across the various classes."
Substitutions, withdrawals and late entries close at 5pm March 15.
Junior Led Steer nominations close on the same day.
All other junior events nominations close April 29.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.