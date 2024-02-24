Droughtmasters watch on as Rachael and Jim say I do

Gympie couple Rachael and Jim Mackenzie were married on September 9, 2023, at the home of their Canina Valley Droughtmaster stud.
A crowd of 75 of their closest friends and family, and their cattle, watched on as they said I do with celebrant Joanne Ambeose.
Jim is a licensed electrician while Rachel is the director of property management at Century 21 Platinum Agents.
Together they founded CV Droughtmasters in 2017 and have grown it since then, conducting their first IVF program this year.
Their proposal took place on a family trip back to South Australia.
"He (Jim) organised for a helicopter to fly us out to Seppeltsfield Winery in the Barossa Valley," Rachael said.
"In a ruse to persuade me to get into a helicopter with him, he had organised for my father to tell us that he had won this trip as a prize, but he wouldn't fly.
"A beautiful helicopter ride, and a delicious lunch later, Jim got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife."
They share six children between them and will begin married life with a move to their new 521 acre property in Widgee.
Vendors who helped make their big day a success included Karinya Florist, Melt Me (cake), Jade Miller Photographer and DJ Rick.
