First-cross Charolais cross feeder steers sell to 432c at Biggenden

February 20 2024 - 3:00pm
Overall winner of both sales and winner of the John Deere Gator was A Templeton and Son, Eumundi. Pictured L to R: RDO Equipment's Pat Harden, Lachy McMahon and Shane Templeton of A Templeton and Son Eumundi, judge Matt Curtis and Burnett Livestock and Realty's James Cochrane. Picture supplied
Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden Steer Sale on Thursday, February 8 saw a yarding of 2000 head.

