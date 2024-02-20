First-cross Charolais cross feeder steers sell to 432c at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden Steer Sale on Thursday, February 8 saw a yarding of 2000 head.
Cattle were drawn from Duaringa, Chinchilla, Theodore, Springsure, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Goomeri, Tansey, Murgon, Booubyjan, Maryborough, Bundaberg, Oyster Creek, Miriam Vale, Eumundi and all local areas.
Two tooth Brangus steers from Murgon sold for 378c/$1958. Two and four tooth Simmental cross steers from Booyal sold for 394c/$1959. Milk and two tooth Simmental cross steers from Wallaville sold for 394c/$1509.
Two tooth Simmental cross and Charolais cross steers from Brooweena sold for 408c/$1836. Milk and two tooth Simmental cross steers from Binjour sold for 402c/$1792. Two and four tooth Charolais cross steers from Yandaran sold for 388c/$1702.
Milk tooth first-cross Charolais cross steers from Eumundi sold for 432c/$1834. Milk tooth first-cross Charolais cross steers from Theodore sold for 416c/$1778. Milk tooth Charolais cross steers from Goodnight Scrub sold for 402c/$1319. Milk tooth Charolais Droughtmaster steers from Woolooga sold for 404c/$1429.
Milk tooth first-cross Charolais cross steers from Bundaberg sold for 458c/$1271. Milk tooth Charolais cross steers from Rosedale sold for 432c/$1249. Milk tooth Charolais cross steers from Mundubbera sold for 434c/$1201. Milk tooth Euro cross steers from Brooweena sold for 450c/$1624.
Milk tooth Simmental cross steers from Woodgate sold for 418c/$1642. Milk tooth Simmental cross steers from Brooweena sold for 410c/$1558. Milk tooth Simmental cross steers from Eidsvold sold from 406-440c/$1269-$1638. Milk tooth Simmental cross steers from Mundubbera sold for 432c/$1411. Milk tooth Simbrah Santa cross steers from Booubyjan sold for 460c/$1155.
Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis steers from Chinchilla sold for 404c/$1580. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis steers from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 420c/$1425. A line of milk tooth Santa Gertrudis steers from Duaringa sold from 396-450c/$1157-$1547.
First-cross Charolais cross weaner steers for Childers sold for 464c/$1394. Simmental cross weaner steers from Tansey sold for 430c/$1269.
Simmental Droughtmaster cross weaner steers from Biggenden sold for 440c/$1133. Simmental Santa cross weaner from Mount Perry sold for 448c/$1120. F1 Charolais cross weaner steers from Teebar sold for 446c/$1295. Fisrt-cross Charolais cross steers from Woodgate sold for 482c/$1057. Charolais cross weaner steers from Tiaro sold for 472c/$1024. Forst-cross Charolais cross weaner steers from Monduran sold for 458c/$1055.
Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden Steer Sale on Thursday February 15 2024 saw a yarding of 2200 head.
Cattle were drawn from Moura, Theodore, Springsure, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Goomeri, Tansey, Murgon, Booubyjan, Maryborough, Bundaberg, Miriam Vale, Eumundi and all local areas.
Two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 366c/$1518. Milk to four tooth Droughtmaster steers from Mount Perry sold for 362c/$1670. Two and four tooth Simmental Droughtmaster cross steers from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 360c/$1584.
Two tooth grey Brahman steers from Holywell sold for 350c/$1815. Milk and two tooth Brahman steers from Gin Gin sold for 348c/$1357. Milk and two tooth Red Brahman steers from Wallaville sold for 320c/$1625.
Two and four tooth Brangus steers from Binjour sold for 364c/$1703. Milk and two tooth Brangus and Santa Gertrudis steers from Woodgate sold for 372c/$1434. Two tooth Droughtmaster cross steers from Boompa sold for 358c/$1379.
Milk tooth grey Brahman steers from Theodore sold for 340c/$1372. Milk tooth grey Brahman steers from Eumundi sold for 350c/$1052. Milk tooth red Brahman steers from Theodore sold for 340c/$1233. Milk tooth Brahman cross steers from Brooweena sold for 388c/$1433.
Milk tooth Angus steers from Mundubbera sold for 390c/$1865. Milk tooth Angus cross steers from Bundaberg sold for 372c/$1594. Milk tooth Angus cross steers from Eumundi sold from 370-412c/$1331-$1627. Milk tooth Brangus steers from Mundubbera sold for 392c/$1205. Milk tooth Brangus steers from Booyal sold for 418c/$1364. Milk and two tooth Brangus steers from Mount Perry sold for 372c/$1330.
Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Boompa sold for 386c/$1618. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Eumundi sold for 412c/$1331. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Childers sold for 376c/$1229. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Coringa sold for 390c/$1251. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Hervey Bay sold for 346c/$1105. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Yandaran sold for 368c/$1086.
Brangus weaner steers from Mount Perry sold for 414c/$919. Brangus and Droughtmaster weaner steers from Mount Perry sold from 382-428c/$703-$946. Brangus weaner steers from Lowmead sold for 406c/$788. Grey Brahman weaner steers from Gayndah sold for 352c/$614.
Simmental or Simmental Infused steers: Simpson Pastoral Family Trust, South Bingera; Santa Gertrudis or Santa Gertrudis Infused steers: RTS Cattle Company, Duaringa; Charolais or Charolais Infused steers: A Templeton and Son, Eumundi; Angus or Angus Infused steers: LK and TM Davies, Mundubbera; Droughtmaster or Droughtmaster Infused steers: NJ and KM Gibson, Biggenden; Brahman or Brahman Infused steers: BS and C Whitaker, Eidsvold; 2024 All Breeds Steer Sale - Champion Pen of Steers: A Templeton and Son, Eumundi.
