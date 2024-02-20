Droughtmaster cross steers reach $1760 at Beaudesert All Red sale

Pen of Steers Suitable for Future Export: 1. Hills Family Pty Ltd. 2.Hills Family Pty Ltd; Pen of Steers Suitable for Future Trade: 1.JD Grazing. 2. Kemp Grazing Co; Pen of Weaner Steers: 1. EM Evans and JD Rowling. 2. TD and SM Whitehall; Pen of Females Suitable for Breeding: 1: Macam Investments. 2.Singh Enterprises; Pen of Heifers Suitable for Feed-On: 1. Macam Investments. 2 Singh Enterprises; Pen of Weaner Heifers: 1 TD and SM Whitehall. 2. C and MJ Kleinschmidt and Capaja. Best Pen of Droughtmaster Cattle: Hills Family Pty Ltd; Best Pen of Santa Gertrudis Cattle: TD and SM Whitehall; Champion Pen: Hills Family Pty Ltd.