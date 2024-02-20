Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster cross steers reach $1760 at Beaudesert All Red sale

February 20 2024 - 4:00pm
Dr Russell Hills and manager Tony Ludwig with their Champion Pen of Droughtmaster steers which sold for $1,730. Picture supplied
Agents Bartholomew & Co reported an outstanding yarding of predominantly Droughtmaster and Santa cattle at their 19th Annual All Red Show and Sale on Saturday.

