Droughtmaster cross steers reach $1760 at Beaudesert All Red sale

Agents Bartholomew & Co reported an outstanding yarding of predominantly Droughtmaster and Santa cattle at their 19th Annual All Red Show and Sale on Saturday.
They said row after row of feeder and restocker steers sold to very strong competition from local and western buyers and females also sold very well.
Hills Family Pty Ltd, Rathdowney, sold an excellent line of 234 Droughtmaster steers two years with the top pen selling for $1760.
Santa steers two years account Craig and Leisa Ferguson, Laravale sold for $1620.
Eurara Pty Ltd, Innisplain sold Charolais cross steers two years for $1590.
Santa cross steers 20 montths account Mark and Sandra Downes, Christmas Creek, sold for $1580.
James and Sue Kemp, Christmas Creek sold Droughtmaster steers 18 months for $1530.
Santa steers 18 months account JD Grazing, Dugandan, sold for $1500.
John, Beryl and Scott Gittins, Beaudesert, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for $1500.
Trevor and Sue Whitehall, Mt Berryman, sold Santa weaner steers for $1460.
Martin and Angela Watkinson, Dugandan, sold Droughtmaster steers 15 months for $1410.
Droughtmaster steers 15 months account James Beauchamp, Maroon, sold for $1410.
Jonothan and Amy Lye, Roadvale sold Droughtmaster steers 15 months for $1410.
The Ludwig Family, Lamington sold Droughtmaster steers 14 mobths for $1400.
Droughtmaster steers 12-14 months account Len Winks, Peak Crossing, sold for $1310.
James and Jessie Brook, Tamrookum, sold Droughtmaster steers 12 months for $1260.
Droughtmaster weaner steers account The Kleinschmidt Family, Maudsland, sold for $1220.
Mark andVickee Binstead, Palen Creek, sold Santa cross weaner steers for $1150.
Droughtmaster heifers 14 months account Singh Enterprises, Tabooba, sold for $1330.
Trevor and Sue Whitehall sold Santa weaner heifers for $1280.
Santa heifers 15 months account Stacey Wilson, Boonah, sold for $1100.
Macam Investments, Mount Hallen sold Droughtmaster heifers 14 months for $1070.
Eurara Pty Ltd sold Santa cross heifers 14 months for $960.
Mountaindale, Chinghee Creek, sold Limousin cross heifers 12 months for $900.
Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers account The Kleinschmidt Family sold for $790.
Droughtmaster cows and calves account Singh Enterprises sold for $1625.
The next Beaudesert Store Sale will be held Saturday February 24, commencing at 9:30am.
RESULTS
Pen of Steers Suitable for Future Export: 1. Hills Family Pty Ltd. 2.Hills Family Pty Ltd; Pen of Steers Suitable for Future Trade: 1.JD Grazing. 2. Kemp Grazing Co; Pen of Weaner Steers: 1. EM Evans and JD Rowling. 2. TD and SM Whitehall; Pen of Females Suitable for Breeding: 1: Macam Investments. 2.Singh Enterprises; Pen of Heifers Suitable for Feed-On: 1. Macam Investments. 2 Singh Enterprises; Pen of Weaner Heifers: 1 TD and SM Whitehall. 2. C and MJ Kleinschmidt and Capaja. Best Pen of Droughtmaster Cattle: Hills Family Pty Ltd; Best Pen of Santa Gertrudis Cattle: TD and SM Whitehall; Champion Pen: Hills Family Pty Ltd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.