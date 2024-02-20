Elders' last Gin Gin sale draws big crowd; weaner steers reach $1055/hd

A total of 226 head of cattle were yarded at Gin Gin yesterday and despite the humid weather, the sale attracted a good turnout of bidders and bystanders eager to witness Elders' final sale at the yards.
Elders announced in January it would no longer conduct cattle sales at the Gin Gin complex.
Gin Gin territory sales manager Kane Weazel said there were a few tears at the yards yesterday, with some notable personalities having attended or sold at the sale for more than 50 years.
"Hopefully I'll stay in touch with them and we'll be able to do something out of the paddock, they've got some pretty handy cattle those type of fellas with a fair reputation," he said.
"If not we'll book them into other selling centres, one of those operations with a bit of rebate."
Mr Weazel said the market was better than other selling centres and overall it was a great quality yarding of predominantly Brahman cattle, with their condition reflecting the effort put into breeding.
He mentioned having an order for cattle destined for a company in Casino, as well as another order for export steers bound for Townsville, along with local restockers.
Buyers came from Rockhampton, Gayndah, Miriam Vale, Gympie, and other nearby areas.
One vendor who had been attending the sale since he was a boy was Yandaran grazier David Neubecker.
He ended up selling a pen of red Brahman weaner steers that made $1055/hd to Paul Slack from Gayndah, with agents estimating they weighed around 180kg.
The buyer, Mr Slack runs a fattening and breeding operation at his property Hillview, across 10,000 hectares.
"We've got about 400 breeders and we cull heifers and replace some of the heifers, but normally keep the steers and grow them out. We sometimes buy steers to top up when we can't breed the numbers ourselves," he said.
Mr Slack said the cattle he bought would go into his growing paddock for about 18 months, before being put onto better pasture for fattening.
"I think they'll be about three to three and a half years of age when we turn them off, we normally aim for about 350 or 360 dressed weight," he said.
"We haven't done the feedlot market for years, we used to do it ourselves years ago, but now I just prepare on grass pasture and improved leucaena in our paddocks and fatten them out that way."
He had purchased lines of cattle from Mr Neubecker before, usually preferring to buy grey as he said they did better on his country than the red.
"They're well-adapted to our drier climate, they'll survive the driest period of time a lot easier than the softer breeds and we've been buying that line of cattle there for quite a few years and they always grow out to be good bullocks," he said.
That didn't stop him for paying good money for the line of red cattle in the yards yesterday though.
"I bought a pen of red Brahmans too, paid a bit too much for them I thought, I wasn't overly impressed or chasing them, the grey ones were the ones I was more after," he said.
"But as long as they've got a hump and they're Brahman and short-hair we're fairly interested."
All up he purchased two pens of grey and one pen of red weaner steers.
Mr Slack said it was disappointing that Elders was closing down the Gin Gin sale as it would make it more difficult for local producers in the area to do business.
"Elders can't expect us producers to go to Rockhampton now to do our business, we're going to have it go elsewhere. We have been to Gracemere a few times in the past and St Lawrence when it used to happen, but freight cost comes into a big part of it now," he said.
Mr Slack said he was interested in purchasing from the paddock from trusted vendors.
"They're [his usual vendors] looking at going through an agent out of the paddock, so that way we will still get hold of the cattle we're sourcing, so that will be good," he said.
Highlights:
Cows and calves sold to $1220 a unit
Cows sold to a top of $1100/hd to average $980
Steers sold to a top of $1200/hd to average $891
Heifers sold to a top of $890/hd to average $670
Mickey bulls sold to a top of $780/hd to average $687
