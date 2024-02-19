Strong competition continues at Eumundi

There were 327 head sold at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last week.
Steers continued to sell to strong competition.
Cows remained firm, while vealer heifers were slightly easier as more number come to hand.
James Hermann, Prenzlau, sold pens of Charbray and Angus weaner steers for $1120 and $1100.
Diane Murphy, Cootharaba, sold lines of Speckle Park weaners, with steers making $990 and $960 and heifers $830.
Gerald Carseldine, Wamuran, sold a pen of Droughtmaster cows for $1400.
MIC Creepy, Kybong, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1350.
Binney Pastoral, Moy Pocket, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1220 and $800.
Neville Barsby, Imbil, sold Droughtmaster steers and males for $960 and $890. Scott Polkinghorne, Kidaman Creek, sold Angus cross calves for $740 and $695.
Taebaek Farm, Kidaman Creek, sold young Droughtmaster steers for $960 and $800.
Eisler Family Trust, Kin Kin, sold Senepol cross backgrounder steers for $1380 and weaner steers for $970.
Marcus Swan, Black Mountain, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1300 and $1100.
Martin Doherty, Palmwoods, sold a Senepol cross bull for $2220. Richardson Family, Cooroy, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1120 and $1100.
Daniel Stevenson, Yandina, sold Charbray cross steers for $1040.
The Edwards Family, Gympie, sold Hereford calves for $790.
