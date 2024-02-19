Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Strong competition continues at Eumundi

February 19 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strong competition continues at Eumundi
Strong competition continues at Eumundi

There were 327 head sold at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.