No support for water buyback in district, 'bashed from pillar to post'

Dirranbandi Pastoral Agency livestock agent Steve Burnett says the federal government buyback plan is dire news for his region.
"I don't think you'd find one person in our district who would support it," Mr Burnett said.
"We have been bashed from pillar to post by the buyback as the government wants to take more and more water."
Mr Burnett said he knew of many people who had built their businesses up to support those using irrigation in the area, people he said who now faced an uncertain future.
"Businesses have opened up to support the irrigation and new industries which have come to the district such as services and hospitality," he said.
"They have borrowed money and taken on risk into their operations to support their businesses and this news about buybacks has been a crushing blow."
Mr Burnett said graziers had coexisted with industries using irritation since the 1980s and appropriated the benefits they brought.
"We have had some extremely severe droughts," he said.
"The cotton seed has been a saviour to a lot of people over the years to keep their sheep and cattle alive."
Mr Burnett's comments followed those made by rural communities and ag industry groups which expressed concern for their future economic well-being after the federal government confirmed its position to alter the Murray-Darling Basin agreement which will drain 26.35 gigalitres per year of water entitlements.
Despite individual farmers willingly selling entitlements, community, irrigator and farmer representative groups are opposed to the buyback program.
Dirranbandi grazier Frank Deshon said he believed governments had a moral duty of care to communities impacted by the buyback scheme.
"I have maintained it's the right of every irrigator to do what they may with their assets," he said.
"On the other hand, the government still has a moral responsibility to the community (as) they issued those licences and on the back of these businesses were built to support them.
"At the end of the day there should be an economic benefit or trade-off to the community so it can maintain its productive capacity."
Balonne Shire Council CEO Matthew Magin said he had been approached by many primary producers worried about how the latest round of voluntary water buybacks will negatively impact their businesses and communities.
"For us it's all about the socioeconomic impact," he said.
"As we are a shire that is 100 per cent agriculture-based, whenever you inhibit the ability for farmers to produce crops or livestock, then this has a direct social impact on our community."
Mr Magin said feedback from growers and community members indicated they held significant concerns about their region having a viable future.
And he said governments needed to invest in rural areas to ensure when they remove important resources such as water they are paying fair compensation, he said.
"Previous buybacks have resulted in some very small compensation payment, there has been nothing in the way of long-term structural adjustment," he said.
"Water is our prime resource.
"When you go back to 2016 when the first round of the buybacks happened we lost over $120 million of annual production out of our community and received $9 million from the federal government in a one-off payment."
Mr Magin said while a property owner's decision to participate in a buyback, "is a commercial decision," he hoped those involved understood the larger implications involved.
"The farmers involved are directly benefiting from the sale of water, this is up to them," he said.
"But this is a government program and the implications are if they adversely impact our community then the government needs to step up to the plate to help with structural adjustment."
Cotton Australia CEO Adam Kay said rural communities would be negatively impacted if their water was sold via the buyback.
"Once the water is gone it's gone for ever and the productivity of the region is impacted for ever," he said.
"And the idea of the government making a structural adjustment of money to a council is a short-term sugar fix."
Mr Kay said the government should instead be investigating and investing in on-and- off-farm infrastructure including alternative irrigation schemes.
"Any water in the buyback comes out of the community and really impacts that community, this fight is not about cotton growers or corn farmers it about how it impacts the regional community."
"There's a feeling regional Australia is being sacrificed."
Queensland Farmers Federation CEO Jo Sheppard said their members were "very concerned" about the buyback scheme.
Ms Sheppard said Queensland agriculture led the world when it came to water efficiency.
But she said the government needed to ensure it addressed general concerns around any strategy which focused in isolation.
"When you take water out of the community you take out a long-term asset," she said.
"Community and industry in this region needs to be consulted in a meaningful way as the flow on effect will be significant."
Ms Sheppard said the QFF encouraged the government to support on-farm water use efficiency.
"We enormous savings can be made which helps the whole sector on the water and energy efficiency journey," she said.
"Water buybacks can have significant detrimental impacts on communities,
"If a community is impacted by population loss and economic downturn this has a downturn onto the other businesses and farms which still operate there.
"Now more than ever we nee to be able to grow vibrant communities."
Member for Warrego Ann Leahy, said she feared for the residents and businesses impacted by the buybacks.
"The problem is the government has decoupled looking at the socioeconomic impact and any compensation to the community in regard to the buybacks," she said.
"Communities like St George and Dirranbandi have no idea of what the impact will be, once the water is purchased the community won't receive the economics benefit the industry was providing and they are left to fend for themselves."
According to the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, as of December 31, 2023, the Australian Government has recovered 1,239.2 GL per year of surface water by purchasing.
Know more about this issue? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.