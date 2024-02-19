Tax-funded bridge upgrade fail costing beef producer $8000 a day

Central Queensland beef producer Paul Harris believes the state government has wasted taxpayer funds on upgrading a bridge near his property he thinks it not cut out for the job.
Mr Harris originally thought the upgrade would be a lifeline for local people and businesses, but it has now become a site of frustration and disappointment instead.
Mr Harris said the upgrade has not prevented the site from continuing to be inundated during flooding events.
"It's just pathetic; they've gone and spent a lot of money on a new bridge, which is useless, and we'll probably never see another one, so we'll just have to put up with it for the rest of our lives," he said.
"From what I can gather the new bridge is about 1.8m higher, but it really needs to be 10m higher. The only additional cost from what I can gather would be making the pylons a bit higher.
"If you're going to do a job, do it properly."
Mr Harris owns Sunland Cattle Company, running some 10,000 full blood and pure blood Wagyu cattle across Ten Mile on the Mackenzie River at Dingo and Old Bombardy on the Isaac River near Middlemount.
The bridge in question is Mackenzie River Crossing, on Apis Creek Road, approximately 20km north of Duaringa. Mr Harris said the crossing has been flooded multiple times since upgrades were finished in November last year.
Mr Harris estimated the cost to his businesses for cattle trucks to take an alternate route during a flooding event was about $8000 per day.
"The cattle trucks can't get in, so you've either got to put off sending cattle or send them the long way around another 100km and then have them come through the city."
He said it was also impacting the ability to get grain in and the local school runs.
"Children can't get to school because a lot of times the bridge is underwater and they're cut off."
Mr Harris felt the community was still being left in the dark. He said when he checked the river heights on a monitoring app, there was vital information about the new bridge missing.
"When I check the river heights, which I do all the time because I want to know when you can get across, it says it's so many metres higher than the old bridge. It never specifies whether it's above the new bridge," he said.
Mr Harris wasn't aware of any community consultation that took place, but said he previously had expectations that appropriate steps would have been taken to ensure the upgrade would sufficiently service the community.
"I just had expectations that if they're going to do something, they're going to do it right, and if it's not right you should be in the firing line," he said.
"I'd rather have no new bridge, if they didn't touch the old one we might have a chance at a new one, now we have no chance of a new one because they've just spent the money and it's rubbish.
"I'm planning to go to some local politicians, but haven't had the chance yet. It's a bit late after the horse has bolted but it needs a lot of publicity as they do need to be held to account."
Queensland Country Life has contacted the Department of Transport and Main Roads for the exact cost of the project, how the height of the pylons was decided on and comparisons with the previous bridge, community consultation and a response to claims the asset was not servicing the needs of community.
It was indicated the department would provide comment on some of those queries, as well as seeking an additional response from the Department of Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water.
The department was not able to meet our publishing deadline, but a response will be provided once in hand.
