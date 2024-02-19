Rising stars shaking up campdraft arenas

Two aspiring young Queensland horse enthusiasts were in the spotlight at the Nutrien Classic Sale and Campdraft events held at Tamworth's AELEC centre earlier this month.
Mt Garnett competitor, Fergus Friend, displayed nerves of steel finalling two horses in the Young Guns decider.
Featured as one of the premier events on the Classic drawcard, the 4CYTE Charlie Maher Memorial Young Guns Campdraft attracted the nation's leading younger competitors aged from 15 - 25 years of age.
From a field of 33 finalists, with scores of 88 and above, Fergus combined a score of 92 points with his first-round score of 90 to be the clear leader riding Yarrawa Classic.
Showing consistency and a calmness well advanced for his age, Fergus scored 91 points on his second entry Ervines Venus to share equal fourth place with an aggregate score of 179 points.
The humble and quietly spoken North Queenslander attributes his success to his mentors and work colleagues, Will Durkin and Ben Hall.
Fergus has spent the past few years contracting alongside Will and Ben in the north and brushing up his campdraft and horsemanship skills under their guidance and mentoring.
Fergus describes his feats in the Young Guns competition as his biggest win to date and acknowledged the support of his parents, Jim and Jill who were present to enjoy their son's success.
Fergus won $2000 cash, a service fee to Shines Like Metallic donated by Beljay Performance Horses, a 'Wazza A Cow' mechanical cow along with a trophy rug and garland.
Another popular event on the Classic program is the Classic Ladies Foundation (CLF) that was formed nine years ago by a group of passionate women wanting to raise awareness and fund raise alongside the sale platform.
During a special presentation, the CLF announced that they have raised over a million dollars for 24 charities thus far.
Introduced six years ago, the Classic Ladies Foundation Young Ambassador Quest has been well supported by some of the nation's leading performance horse bodies.
This year, Breanna McKay from St George representing the Australian Stock Horse Society was awarded this prestigious accolade. Faith James, representing the ABCRA was announced as Runner Up.
As part of the Quest, participants work closely with members of the CLF and integrate with leading horse trainers and motivational speakers.
"I am very proud and honoured to have been awarded the ambassador for such a worthy cause and look forward to spreading the word and continuing the legacy of the foundation throughout the next twelve months," Breanna said.
She acknowledged she found Vicki Hiscock and Leah Read as very inspirational guest speakers amongst the many professionals that shared their own personal experiences with the candidates.
Breanna grew up on her family property, 'Macwood' and has been involved in the horse industry her whole life, she is a passionate campdraft competitor and spent two years working as a station hand at Caldervale Station, Tambo and is currently studying a degree in Agriculture and Business at Armidale.
