Birdsville becomes an island following surge in floodwaters from up north

Birdsville residents have been completely cut off by flood waters for the second time since the 2019 floods.
The flood waters flowing from the Diamantina River inundated the town, as they continued south to the Kati Thanda - Lake Eyre Basin, arriving slowly but rising quickly.
Diamantina Shire Council deputy mayor Francis Murray said that Birdsville residents were prepared and had an idea of what to expect, based on past weather events.
"Definitely spirits are high, it's nothing that most people here haven't experienced before," he said.
"We have been sitting here waiting for it, passing each other on the drive to the river every day, checking the levels, until it finally arrived and cut us off.
"It seemed to have peaked and we probably expect it to keep that road closed for another three to five weeks.
"The road north to Bedourie has opened, providing a route out via Mount Isa but there was damage on the Winton road."
Cr Murray said one of the priorities in preparing for the town to be isolated was ensuring that there would be sufficient food supplies available.
"We got a truck in at the last minute, which was lucky. The transport company went out of their way to make sure that happened," he said.
"The council guys had to do a fair amount of emergency work on the creek crossing and it was a great effort on behalf of everyone really.
"The council has been doing welfare checks. The mayor and myself and the CEO flew up around Diamantina Lakes and dropped in on stations and they were all prepared.
"Talking to the local graziers before they got cut off from Windorah Road, they had all experienced it and knew what was coming, they had the same food truck deliver to them as from Birdsville.
"The fact that the road has opened up to the north now is a good thing for us."
As with previous weather events the Birdsville landscape is expected to see a drastic transformation after the water recedes, with tourists arriving to see the wildflowers and green vegetation.
"The local rain from Kirrily (ex tropical cyclone) has made a huge difference as well in the outside country," Cr Murray said.
"I've heard local graziers say they would be right if it didn't rain for 18 months after a big flood like this, not that we'd wish that upon ourselves.
"Whilst the flood waters will give the landscape a much needed quenching, it will pay a toll on infrastructure.
"The biggest thing for us, as a council post floods, is roadworks.
"By the time the floods go down, we are right into our tourist season and we want tourists to be able to get in.
"We've got pretty extensive damage, we are talking up to $20 million worth of damage with drainage and actual road damage."
Cattle producer Kerry Morton runs a property called Roseberth Station in Birdsville and has been keeping a close on the water and his 8000 head of cattle.
"There are a couple of head on islands at the moment, it's a big flood but not a huge flood," he said.
"There are a still a lot of islands in the water that are safe. It's not like the 1991 or 2000 floods where there was no islands, so I was lucky in that respect.
"We scored an inch in the outside country that made the black soil along the river too heavy going for the cattle, so they went out chasing the storms and then the flood came in behind them. Nature took care of them,"
Mr Morton said the weather didn't behave anywhere near what they thought it might and they have taken 'a wait and see' approach with this flood.
"It's just a reflex game, you see what the cattle do and react with it but you try to keep your reactions close.
"Every day I go up in the plane and see where the flood waters are and what the cattle are doing.
"In 2012 we bought a jet ski but from 2012 to 2019 we didn't have a flood but I have it up my sleeve.
"If the outcome is what I hope it will be, we are going to be putting on more weight then a feedlot per head.
"It should turn out that way but nothing in life ever turn out completely the way you want, but I'm hoping it's going to be really productive.
"We'll probably end up offering agistment to other people to give them a break because they give us a break when things go wrong for us and we don't get the rain."
Whilst the 2019 floods cost Birdsville dearly in infrastructure damage it is hoped that due to the slow moving nature of this flood the damage will be less.
"Normally floods come on an arrowhead, filling the banks first then goes out, this one travelled slow kilometre- wise but got really deep pretty quick, which was unusual," Mr Morton said.
"We were expecting fences to go but it must have been the fact that the fences didn't have that initial shock on them.
"Up the top end of the river the might have copped it because they didn't have much notice but we were lucky down this end because we got plenty of time to prepare."
