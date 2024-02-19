Healthy result at Emerald

A rain reduced yarding of 2240 head were penned at the Emerald combined cattle sale on Wednesday, February 15.
Cattle were drawn from all local regions with the inclusion of lines from northern regions.
Quality was good throughout the yarding with some great representations of local prime and store cattle.
The usual panel of meatworks buyers were present with good competition on the better finished cattle which kept the market firm compared to last sale.
A good panel of feedlot buyers and local restockers showed good confidence in the better quality lines with feeder cattle and light heifers realising a dearer trend.
Weaner steers are showing a cheaper average mainly due to much heavier lines on offer this week compared to last sale.
Overall a healthy result and great to see further rainfalls starting to add up.
Steers under 200kg sold to 372.2c, average 318c, steers 200-280kg reached 392.2c average 344.7c, steers 280-350kg reached 392.2c, average 332.5, steers 350-400kg reached 374.2c, average 323.6c, steers 400-500kg reached 374.2c, average 331.7c, steers 500-550kg reached 296.2c, average 285.9c and steers over 550kg reached 304.2kg, average 296.5c.
Heifers under 200kg made 286.2c, average 283.3c, heifers 200-280kg reached 334.2c, average 295.2c, heifers 280-350kg made 328.2c, average 287.2c, heifers 350-400kg made 344.2c, average 300.6c, and heifers over 400g reached 344.2 c, average 286.6c.
Cows 300-400kg sold to 249.2c, average 204.1c, cows 400-450kg made 282.2c, average 260.3c, cows 450-520kg made 281.2c, average 255.9c and cows over 520kg reached 282.2c, to average 262.5c.
Bulls up to 450 made 266.2c, average 259.2c, bulls 450-600kg reached 258.2c, average 246.4c, and bulls over 600kg reached 283.2c, average 264c.
Cows and calves reached $1500.
George, Maree and Steve Saunders, Medway Park, Bogantungan, sold a large draft of Droughtmaster and Charolais cross weaner steers to top the sale at 392.2c/kg. The lead pen of Droughtmaster steers weighed 318 kg which made 375.2c/kg to return $1196/head while the lead pen of Charolais cross steers weighed 308 kgs for 387.2c/kg and $1192/head. They also sold heavy Brahman cross cows weighing 585 kg which made 273.2c/kg and return $1600 per head.
Tom, Chris and Jo Robertson, Orville Park, Capella, sold Droughtmaster cross feeder steers weighing 448 kg which made 359.2c/kg to return $1610/head. They also sold Gelbvieh cross weaner steers weighing steers weighing 316kg which made 359.2c/kg to return $1135 per head.
Kathleen Ratcliffe, Beantree Bluff, sold Shorthorn cross cows weighing 630kg which made 269.2c/kg to return $1695 per head.
Lloyd and Amber Ratcliffe, Beantree Bluff, sold Droughtmaster cross bullocks weighing 557kg which made 292.2c/kg to return $1627 per head.
The Caspani family, Boori Station, Ravenswood, sold a line of Brahman feeder steers reaching 334.2c/kg. The lead pen weighed 397 kgs which made 328.2c/kg to return $1305 per head.
