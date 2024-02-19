Healthy result at Emerald

George, Maree and Steve Saunders, Medway Park, Bogantungan, sold a large draft of Droughtmaster and Charolais cross weaner steers to top the sale at 392.2c/kg. The lead pen of Droughtmaster steers weighed 318 kg which made 375.2c/kg to return $1196/head while the lead pen of Charolais cross steers weighed 308 kgs for 387.2c/kg and $1192/head. They also sold heavy Brahman cross cows weighing 585 kg which made 273.2c/kg and return $1600 per head.

