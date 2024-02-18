Will Resources Minister be a 'no-show' on opal, gemfields?

Gregory MP Lachlan Millar has called out Queensland Resources and Critical Minerals Minister Scott Stewart, saying he has refused to commit to visiting either the central Queensland gemfields or Winton's opal fields to meet with small claims miners about sweeping reforms being proposed for small claims mining in Queensland.
Miners in both locations hold grave concerns about the future of their industries, partly because of legislative changes and partly because of a mooted property purchase that around 60 operational opal mining claims and leases are situated on.
In Question Time in Queensland Parliament for the first sitting week of the year, Mr Millar told the House he had written to the minister in November 2023, inviting him to visit both fields, but had not received a response.
"Given that the minister is finalising legislation to introduce the most significant and sweeping reforms in the history of small claims mining in Queensland, will the minister commit to visiting both fields to meet with small claims miners," Mr Millar asked again, this time in the public setting of the House.
He said Mr Stewart refused to answer the question, "in a wobbling performance", despite the Speaker twice trying to bring him back to the question.
Mr Millar said Mr Stewart had instead praised Gregory's coal mining industry, mentioned his time as a teacher at Springsure State School before entering politics, and said he had held Zoom meetings with stakeholders, saying how difficult it was to bring small claims miners together.
"I can guarantee the minister a huge roll-up if he would come to Winton and Sapphire," Mr Millar said.
"People want to hear both the underlying intention of the changes and the details of what is being considered. They also want to hear about timelines and transition arrangements.
"The department's website says public consultation on the draft legislation closed on December 5 last year and feedback from the consultation was now being considered before the draft legislation is finalised.
"It would be very well received if the minister came to visit both fields and told us how that feedback has made a difference to the proposed legislation."
Mr Millar said while he was disappointed with the minister's lack of response, he continues to offer a standing invitation as the local Member, for a ministerial town hall meeting in both Winton and Sapphire or Rubyvale.
