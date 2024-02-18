Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Will Resources Minister be a 'no-show' on opal, gemfields?

February 19 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opal miners resting in the shade. Picture: Supplied
Opal miners resting in the shade. Picture: Supplied

Gregory MP Lachlan Millar has called out Queensland Resources and Critical Minerals Minister Scott Stewart, saying he has refused to commit to visiting either the central Queensland gemfields or Winton's opal fields to meet with small claims miners about sweeping reforms being proposed for small claims mining in Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.