Changes announced for 2024 Paradise Lagoons Campdraft

The preliminary program for the 22nd Paradise Lagoons Campdraft has been announced, with a couple of changes made to the event layout this year.
Paradise Lagoons Campdraft president Tom Acton said the decision had been made to move the main events to one arena this year, due to feedback from competitors.
"The program will be similar to the last few years, except we're running everything in the one main arena this year, apart from the three challenges, they'll be run down in the third arena. But all the camp drafting will be up in the main arena," he said.
"The reason we've done that is just to make it easier for everybody without having to go between them [the areas] all the time.
"The distance isn't too far, it's a few hundred metres but it just means you've got to keep going and getting your run done down the bottom when you can fit in, that's all, so it mucks your draw up a bit too.
"Having it all up at the main arena will just make it a bit easier and better for our volunteers, it takes a bit of pressure off having to have so many people."
The other change made to accommodate the new layout was that another day has been added to the program, with events scheduled on the Sunday.
"The dry work will be first, followed by the wet work. The final of the wet work will be up at the main arena for the challenges, and the wet work finals will be up there too," Mr Acton said.
So far he thought the response to the change had been positive, with people happy to hear their feedback had been taken into consideration.
The preliminary program was also recently released, with the final program likely to be finalised shortly.
"We've just put a temporary program up, we've just got to get the proper one ticked off by the the Australian Campdraft Association before it can be formalised," Mr Acton said.
He said nominations would open in about four weeks' time, and close three weeks prior to the event.
Last year's event attracted 1700 nominations, with more than 300 riders competing.
"There's not many other changes, we'll have trade sites still like always, and the lady's luncheon is going to be a bit smaller just because we're going into a different area with that, but that's about all," he said.
The event will be held directly after Beef 2024, from Thursday May 16 until Sunday May 19.
Mr Acton indicated he thought the numbers would be similar to last year's event.
"Numbers wise I think we'll be similar to last year or maybe down a bit because there's a few other drafts on around the place," he said.
"Because we've had to go back after Beef and there's a couple of other drafts on, that always affects us a little bit, but not too much."
