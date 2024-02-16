Somerset Region's 'legends of beef' to be celebrated at inaugural dinner

Cattle producers and beef connoisseurs will gather for The Legends of Beef dinner, at the Toogoolawah showgrounds west of Brisbane, on February 24.
Presented by Brisbane Valley Farm Direct, the culinary experience will celebrate over a century of beef production in the Somerset Region.
Guests at the event will experience a five course, nose to tail beef menu, prepared by Brisbane chefs, Jason Peppler of Isis, Two Small Rooms and Brisbane Valley Farm Direct and Matthew Wallace, from steak temple, Deery's restaurant at the Story Bridge Hotel.
Brisbane Valley Farm Direct producer Duncan Brown said the stories of 'legendary beef families' will be displayed on a big screen at the event.
The stories were the work of Invision Media producer, Isaiah Saunders.
Mr Brown mentioned the names of some of the cattle producers in the region, McConnel, Drynan and Roughan, whom he considers to be 'beef legends' in the Brisbane Valley.
"Some of these families have been farming quality beef in this area since the mid 1800s," he said.
"They have battled floods, fires, fluctuating prices and shifting consumer trends but they have persevered and to this day produce some of the best beef in the nation, just over an hour from Brisbane city."
"This is not only about bringing producers and consumers together for an unrivalled beef experience but celebrating the unique cultural heritage on our doorstep."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.