QCL journalists win big at Rural Press Club

Queensland Country Life journalists have scooped the pool at this year's Queensland Rural Media Awards.
The Rural Press Club of Queensland awarded the best print story for 2023 to a road safety campaign produced by Lucy Kinbacher, Sally Gall, Ben Harden and Helen Walker during a presentation in Brisbane on Friday.
The QCL newsroom had had enough of just reporting ever-climbing road fatality statistics and decided to put together a package of stories and in-your-face front page for National Road Safety Week, designed to confront and educate.
"Headlined by a confronting message from a crash survivor, we delved into the latest statistics, road funding shortfalls, ideas for a national crash database, and shared what truckies see and think, for an all-encompassing report," the entry submission said.
"It's hard to measure the impact something like that has. We can only hope lives have been saved as the front page message 'Put the brakes on' landed on kitchen tables and laptop screens around the state."
Runner up was Sally Gall's series exploring the critical juncture the veterinary profession was at in rural Australia.
Ms Gall was also awarded the Queensland Rural Photo of the Year for her image, Long Paddock Legend, of boss drover Terry Hall.
The image featured on the front page to accompany a story on improved mapping of the stock routes.
The photograph was taken on a Samsung Galaxy S22 mobile phone.
"I've been used to taking photographs as part of my job since I first began as a journalist 41 years ago, but this one was as much a challenge as any I've had," Ms Gall said.
"Knowing that I'd be walking through paddocks and not wanting to be encumbered with my heavy DSLR camera, and that the presence of a big camera often results in country blokes clamming up, I chose to interview and photograph with two compact mobile phones.
"The best feedback I received was crossing a street the morning the issue of QCL came out and overhearing one man telling another, 'I'm off to get a QCL, Terry Hall's on the front cover'.
"To have newspapers sold on the basis of the cover means the image has done its job in more ways than one."
