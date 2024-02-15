Man charged with murder of woman at rural property

A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was found dead at a rural property south of Brisbane.
There are unconfirmed reports the woman, 41, died after allegedly being run over by a tractor at a sugar cane farm in Woodhill, Logan.
The man, 44, has been charged with one count each of murder (domestic violence) and interfering with a corpse following the incident on Thursday.
The woman and the man were known to each other, Queensland Police said in a statement.
The man was refused police bail to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Friday.
Australian Associated Press
