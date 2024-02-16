Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Quality feeders dearer at Silverdale

February 16 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quality feeders dearer at Silverdale
Quality feeders dearer at Silverdale

Silverdale cattle sale on Wednesday saw little to no change for both export and slaughter cattle with 716 head yarded.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.