Quality feeders dearer at Silverdale

Silverdale cattle sale on Wednesday saw little to no change for both export and slaughter cattle with 716 head yarded.
Competition seemed slightly easier from the buyer's panel, according to agents.
A very good run of feeders came to hand and sold to a slightly dearer market due to quality.
Restockers and weaners also saw little to no change.
DN and LM Johnson sold medium Santa cows for 268.2c/kg or $1248/hd.
B Hohenhaus sold heavy Charbray cows for 265.2c/kg or $1700/hd.
D and C Benbow sold Limousin cross cows for 264.2c/kg or $1465/hd.
Norwell Milling sold Friesian dairy cull cows for 218.2c/kg or $1425/hd.
D and G Kirchner sold a Santa bull for 275.2c/kg or $2435/hd.
JK and NT Stephan sold full mouth Charbray bullocks for 317.2c/kg or $2208/hd.
M and L Speedy sold six tooth Droughtmaster heavy heifers for 296.2c/kg or $1780/hd.
Coopers Rd Properties sold heavy grain assisted Charolais heifers for 309.2c/kg or $1820/hd.
W and F Hartley sold Charolais cross heavy feeder steers for 355.2c/kg or $1580/hd.
J.F Geiger sold light Droughtmaster feeder steers for 375.2c/kg or $1330/hd.
D and F Morrison sold light Charbray feeder steers for 370.2c/kg or $1270/hd.
CNN P/C sold Speckle Park feeder heifers for 301.2c/kg or $1122/hd.
Coopers Rd Properties sold grain assisted Limousin heifers for 302.2c/kg or $1505/hd.
T Thomson sold weaner Charbray heifers for 301.2c/kg or $858/hd.
C and A Bassingthwaighte sold Charolais cross weaner steers for 395.2c/kg or $946/hd.
D.C Harsant sold heavy Limousin cross weaner steers for 374.2c/kg or $1180/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.