Restocker steers at Blackall make 450c/kg

The first Blackall sale of 2024 saw a good yarding of fat cattle meet strong demand with a full panel of buyers operating.
A plainer yarding of store cattle saw the better-quality cattle being purchased by mostly local restockers.
A total of 2827 head were yarded with two large consignments of steers and heifers from the NT dominating the yearling sales while most of the heavy feeders were drawn locally.
Lightweight restocker steers, 200-280kg started strong with sales to 450c/kg to average 435c/kg, while a large run of plainer types, 280-330kg, averaged 309c/kg.
Heavy feeders sold to strong demand to 358c/kg averaging 345c/kg and heavy feeder heifers topped at 272c/kg averaging 249c/kg.
Heavy grown steers to the processors sold to 298c/kg to average 282c/kg and prime heifers made to 278c/kg.
Medium cows made to 232c/kg averaging 224c/kg, heavy prime cows over 520kg sold to 245c/kg to average 236c/kg and heavy bulls sold to 264c/kg.
The best of the cows and calves made $1550unit.
In highlights; CJ and MJ Arnold, Gelebele, Muttaburra sold Charolais cross steers for 450.2c/kg at 244kg to return $1099/hd.
RA and KA Crozier, Highlands, Tambo sold bullocks for 298.2c/kg at 557kg to return $1661/hd.
Callan Gleeson, Hilltop, Alpha sold Charbray feeder steers for 358.2c/kg at 456kg to return $1634/hd.
La Plata Grazing, La Plata, Blackall sold Droughtmaster cows for 244.2c/kg at 672kg to return $1640/hd.
- MLA
