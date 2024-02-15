Queensland Country Life
Restocker steers at Blackall make 450c/kg

February 16 2024 - 10:00am
File picture: Sally Gall
File picture: Sally Gall

The first Blackall sale of 2024 saw a good yarding of fat cattle meet strong demand with a full panel of buyers operating.

