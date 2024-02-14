NT, QLD communities warned cyclone could hit coast

A tropical low in the Gulf of Carpentaria has a moderate chance of developing into a cyclone on Thursday night, February 15, or Friday morning, the weather bureau warns.
Currently located about 160km north-east of Borroloola, the low has put communities between Port Roper in the Northern Territory and Burketown in Queensland, including Mornington Island and Borroloola on high alert.
The Bureau said gales with damaging wind gusts to 100 kilometres per hour could develop along the coast in the cyclone watch area between Port McArthur and Mornington Island on Friday morning.
Heavy rainfall is expected for the already drenched region along the southern Gulf of Carpentaria coast during Thursday, with intense rainfall also possible.
The Bureau also warned that tides would be higher than normal between the much-loved fishing destination King Ash Bay and Port Roper.
"Large waves may produce minor flooding of low-lying coastal areas," the weather bureau said in a statement.
For people in the Northern Territory NTES advises:
For cyclone safety and preparation advice www.securent.nt.gov.au
Ensure family, friends and neighbours have received and understood this message.
People in Queensland between the QLD/NT border and Burketown should consider what action they will need to take if the cyclone threat increases.
